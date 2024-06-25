Jump to content
I tried Myprotein’s clear whey electrolyte – here’s what I thought

Tough workouts and sweaty sessions call for hydration as well as muscle repair

Sponsored by
Zoe Griffin
Tuesday 25 June 2024 15:08 BST
Smooth, light and easy-to drink, each serving contains 11g of protein
Smooth, light and easy-to drink, each serving contains 11g of protein (Zoe Griffin/The Independent)

When we sweat, we lose minerals including sodium, potassium and magnesium that a standard post-workout swig of water can’t replace. If we lose too much and they’re not replaced, it can lead to muscle cramps, slow recovery between sessions and even nausea, which is why some athletes swear by using electrolyte solutions.

For sessions over one hour or those taking place in sunny or humid conditions, electrolyte solutions added to water after exercise helps the body to replenish its stores so that it can perform at its best. We’re talking improved focus, more energy, less stiffness and potentially better skin as electrolytes are found in cells all over your body, including the skin, brain and muscles.

But drinking a recovery protein shake, as well as an electrolyte drink, can be a lot of liquid for the stomach to handle. Most protein powders recommend adding a scoop in 500ml of water, while electrolyte powders or tablets usually need at least 300ml in order to fully dissolve.

Fortnuately, Myprotein has the answer to this conundrum in the form of its clear whey electrolyte powder (£14.41, Myprotein.com) which expertly blends key minerals with 11g of protein. Sounds too good to be true? I put it to the test.

How we tested Myprotein clear whey electrolyte

Each 300g tub contains 20 servings of pink grapefruit flavour drink
Each 300g tub contains 20 servings of pink grapefruit flavour drink (Zoe Griffin)

I tested the clear electrolyte whey protein over seven days. I sipped it straight after my morning workout on training days, paying attention to how I felt afterwards, physically and mentally. I also used it after a trip to the park with my four kids and a sweaty family bike ride, both of which can leave my muscles sore after lifting, carrying and pedalling, and noted how my body felt for the rest of the day. I tracked my calorie and protein intake every day so I could test how helpful the solution was for helping me hit my daily nutrition goals.

Myprotein clear whey electrolyte

Myprotein clear whey electrolyte.jpg
  • Flavours: Pink grapefruit; Grape; Lemon and Lime
  • Size: 300g / 20 servings
  • Protein per serving: 11g
  • Why we love it
    • Dissolves perfectly
    • Refreshing taste
  • Take note
    • Lowe protein per serving

Not all protein powders smell good, so the scent of the Myprotein clear whey electrolyte was the first postive thing I noticed. Upon opening the tub, I was hit by a refreshing grapefruit scent which perked me up and made me excited for what was to come.

I made up the drink as instructed with 300ml of ice cold water and a 30ml scoop of electrolyte powder. After shaking for 30 seconds and leaving to stand for 15 seconds, all the powder disssolved perfectly, which was another good start. The finished product had a slightly pink hue to it, but it was also quite transparent. The texture is definitely more like juice than a thick milky shake.

Each serving has just 47kcal so it’s a great option for anyone tracking calories. Grapefruit can be often bitter, but this tasted super refreshing and surprisingly sweet despite the fact there’s no added sugar and just 1g Carbohydrates per serving. I genuinely can’t remember having a protein product that has tasted as light and as zingy as this and it’s super easy to drink. If you’re rushing between meetings or appointments, it might be interesting to hear that I could easily drink it in two large gulps without feeling it sitting in my stomach or slowing me down like other protein shakes.

However, it’s also a drink that you can take around in a bottle and sip. I found the flavour so delicious that each sip was a little sightly fizzy treat, lifting up my spirits and giving me an energy boost. Mentally, I did notice benefits after drinking it in terms of my energy levels and mood, which might be the electrolytes working or it might just be because it tasted sublime. There’s also added Vitamin C and B vitamins, to contribute to mental focus and overall wellbeing.

The only downside is that it’s important to note that it has 11g of protein per serving, which is half or less than half the amount in other protein powders. If you are tracking how much protein you consume, you’ll probably need to factor in extra into your meals, or have a protein based snack like a bar or a wafer alongside this. That said, it did tide me over nicely until it was time for a protein-rich post workout meal and very gentle on the stomach.

  1. £14 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Myprotein clear whey electrolyte

With a refreshing grapefruit taste and packed with electrolytes, I felt a mental boost after drinking the Myprotein clear whey electrolyte. I felt hydrated and satisfied and didn’t crave a mid-morning coffee as much as I normally do. The only downside was that I did need to eat bigger portions of meat and fish to hit my protein goals and that increased my overall calorie intake for the day. It might not be the ideal protein hit for you if your protein needs are high, but it’s an excellent way to stay hydrated, helping your muscles recover as well as giving your body the minerals it needs to thrive.

Want to track exactly how hard you are working? Read our review of the best fitness trackers

