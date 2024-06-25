I tried Myprotein’s clear whey electrolyte – here’s what I thought

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When we sweat, we lose minerals including sodium, potassium and magnesium that a standard post-workout swig of water can’t replace. If we lose too much and they’re not replaced, it can lead to muscle cramps, slow recovery between sessions and even nausea, which is why some athletes swear by using electrolyte solutions.

For sessions over one hour or those taking place in sunny or humid conditions, electrolyte solutions added to water after exercise helps the body to replenish its stores so that it can perform at its best. We’re talking improved focus, more energy, less stiffness and potentially better skin as electrolytes are found in cells all over your body, including the skin, brain and muscles.

But drinking a recovery protein shake, as well as an electrolyte drink, can be a lot of liquid for the stomach to handle. Most protein powders recommend adding a scoop in 500ml of water, while electrolyte powders or tablets usually need at least 300ml in order to fully dissolve.

Fortnuately, Myprotein has the answer to this conundrum in the form of its clear whey electrolyte powder (£14.41, Myprotein.com) which expertly blends key minerals with 11g of protein. Sounds too good to be true? I put it to the test.

How we tested Myprotein clear whey electrolyte

open image in gallery Each 300g tub contains 20 servings of pink grapefruit flavour drink ( Zoe Griffin )

I tested the clear electrolyte whey protein over seven days. I sipped it straight after my morning workout on training days, paying attention to how I felt afterwards, physically and mentally. I also used it after a trip to the park with my four kids and a sweaty family bike ride, both of which can leave my muscles sore after lifting, carrying and pedalling, and noted how my body felt for the rest of the day. I tracked my calorie and protein intake every day so I could test how helpful the solution was for helping me hit my daily nutrition goals.