I tried Myprotein’s clear whey electrolyte – here’s what I thought

Myprotein clear whey electrolyte
- Flavours: Pink grapefruit; Grape; Lemon and Lime
- Size: 300g / 20 servings
- Protein per serving: 11g
- Why we love it
- Dissolves perfectly
- Refreshing taste
- Take note
- Lowe protein per serving
Not all protein powders smell good, so the scent of the Myprotein clear whey electrolyte was the first postive thing I noticed. Upon opening the tub, I was hit by a refreshing grapefruit scent which perked me up and made me excited for what was to come.
I made up the drink as instructed with 300ml of ice cold water and a 30ml scoop of electrolyte powder. After shaking for 30 seconds and leaving to stand for 15 seconds, all the powder disssolved perfectly, which was another good start. The finished product had a slightly pink hue to it, but it was also quite transparent. The texture is definitely more like juice than a thick milky shake.
Each serving has just 47kcal so it’s a great option for anyone tracking calories. Grapefruit can be often bitter, but this tasted super refreshing and surprisingly sweet despite the fact there’s no added sugar and just 1g Carbohydrates per serving. I genuinely can’t remember having a protein product that has tasted as light and as zingy as this and it’s super easy to drink. If you’re rushing between meetings or appointments, it might be interesting to hear that I could easily drink it in two large gulps without feeling it sitting in my stomach or slowing me down like other protein shakes.
However, it’s also a drink that you can take around in a bottle and sip. I found the flavour so delicious that each sip was a little sightly fizzy treat, lifting up my spirits and giving me an energy boost. Mentally, I did notice benefits after drinking it in terms of my energy levels and mood, which might be the electrolytes working or it might just be because it tasted sublime. There’s also added Vitamin C and B vitamins, to contribute to mental focus and overall wellbeing.
The only downside is that it’s important to note that it has 11g of protein per serving, which is half or less than half the amount in other protein powders. If you are tracking how much protein you consume, you’ll probably need to factor in extra into your meals, or have a protein based snack like a bar or a wafer alongside this. That said, it did tide me over nicely until it was time for a protein-rich post workout meal and very gentle on the stomach.