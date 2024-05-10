Why you should take this expert-recommended multivitamin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Having the know-how (and time) to cook nutritionally-balanced meals isn’t always easy, and while multivitmains aren’t a silver bullet, and should be taken alongside a healthy diet, they can be well worth looking into when it comes to boosting your intake of vitamins and minerals.

From multivitamin greens powder to convenient capsules, they can address any number of issues you may be concerned with, from stress levels to low energy and immunity. What’s more, a major perk of taking these kinds of supplements is that they offer a range of different vitamins and minerals and their associated benefits, all in in one handy dose.

When it comes to choosing the best multivitamins for you, it’s best to look to the experts. So, in our expert-led round-up, our writer spoke with specialist menopause nutritionist Emma Bardwell, who highlighted, among several other options, Centrum’s advance 50+, a research-backed daily multivitamin specifically formulated for adults over 50.

Developed to have a positive impact on vitality, bone strength, cognitive function and more, keep reading for everything you need to know about the expert-approved multivitamin, including how your overall health may benefit from introducing the supplement into your daily routine.

Centrum advance 50+: £16.13, Lookfantastic.co.uk

( Amazon )

A multivitamin formulated with adults over 50 in mind, Centrum’s advance 50+ comes backed by research. “Recent research conducted in the US on a group of 2,000 people linked taking a multivitamin with improved memory, executive function, and cognition. Centrum was the brand used in the study and participants took it for three years”, Bardell shared in our guide to the best multivitamin supplements.

To be taken once a day with food, the multivitamin contains 24 vitamins and minerals including zinc, calcium, vitamin C and many more. The inclusion of vitamin B12 is said to help with energy levels, and vitamin A and riboflavin with supporting our vision. Meanwhile, vitamin C is on hand to help with the functioning of our immune system, while the health of our bones and teeth can benefit from the inclusion of vitamin D.

With all this in mind, Bardell added: “I would say do your best to get what you need from diet, but if there are limitations then potentially a broad-spectrum multivitamin might be a worthwhile investment, just don’t rely on it as your main source of nutrition”.

Buy now

Looking for more dietary supplements? We’ve rounded up the best protein powders and the best magnesium supplements