Kanye West and Bianca Censori: Everything we know about their rumored divorce

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are allegedly headed for divorce, according to a recent report.

On October 7, TMZ reported that the Donda artist and his wife of nearly two years are allegedly parting ways. The outlet claimed that both West and Censori, who tied the knot in 2022, have been “telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago,” according to sources close to the couple.

However, in photos obtained by Page Six, the pair was pictured shopping at a mall in Tokyo, Japan, on October 8. Images of the Yeezy designer and the Australian architect showed them riding the escalator, as well as shopping in a store with their hands on each other. One close-up image also revealed Censori cradling West’s face in her hands.

In the report,TMZ claimed that West had been discussing his plans to move to Tokyo and “divorce Bianca.” The outlet reportedly spotted the rapper recently eating at a Jamaican restaurant, and attending a wrestling match in September without his partner. While the 29-year-old model wasn’t spotted in Tokyo with the 47-year-old father of four – who legally changed his name to “Ye” – at the time, she’s currently with him in Japan.

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori went public with their relationship in January 2023 ( Getty Images for Marni Srl )

Neither West nor Censori have spoken out yet amid the divorce rumors. The Independent has reached out to West and Censori’s representatives for comment.

The married duo first met in 2020 when Censori was working for Yeezy as the company’s architectural designer. At the time, West was still married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares his four children – North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

The Skims founder filed for divorce from West in 2021, and was later declared “legally single” before their split was finalized. Kardashian and West officially divorced in November 2022 after months of court proceedings.

Shortly after, the “Pure Souls” vocalist married Censori in a secret ceremony. According to Page Six, the two tied the knot in December 2022 – the same month West released his track, “Censori Overload.” When the news of their nuptials broke, it didn’t take long for reports to allege that the two weren’t legally married. By October 2023, the Daily Mail had confirmed that West and Censori were legally married after obtaining a marriage license.

The couple then went public with their relationship in January 2023. West and Censori’s first public sighting together took place at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California, where they were pictured getting lunch and holding hands.

In the months that followed, Censori began integrating herself into West’s life, joining the music talent and his eldest daughter on dinners out and trips to Disneyland.

The couple has also become infamously known for their eccentric outfit choices. For last season’s Paris Fashion Week, the “Waves” artist surprised the fashion world when he showed up for Marni’s fall/winter 2024 presentation with his wife. West was dressed in a black nylon windbreaker and leather pants, while Censori wore a structured, open latex body suit and below-the-knee pink boots.