From Michelle Obama to Kris Jenner: How the stars celebrated Mother’s Day 2024

It’s officially Mother’s Day in the US, as families across the country take a moment to celebrate the wonderful mothers in their lives.

On Sunday 12 May, many celebrities took to social media to share exactly how they’re marking the occasion. Some famous figures posted heartwarming tributes to their own mothers, while others celebrated becoming mothers for the very first time. There were also husbands who showed their appreciation for their wives, while one star made a special announcement about her bundle of joy.

Here’s how your favourite stars celebrated Mother’s Day 2024.

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady of the United States shared a sweet photo with her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, in honour of Mother’s Day. In the Instagram post, the Becoming author was seen with her arm wrapped around her mother, while Robinson smiled up at her daughter.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!” Obama captioned the post. “My mom has always been my rock and I’m so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family. She’s taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls.”

“To all the moms celebrating today, I hope you know how much you’re appreciated,” she concluded the post.

The Light We Carry author is also a mother herself. She shares two daughters – Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22 – with husband and former US president, Barack Obama.

Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde star celebrated Mother’s Day by honouring her own mother, Betty Reese, with an Instagram tribute. Witherspoon posted several throwback photos with her lookalike mother, along with the caption: “Every day with you is a gift @grandma_busybetty. Happy Mother’s Day, Mama!”

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She is also a mother to 11-year-old son Tennessee, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.

Kris Jenner

In an Instagram post, the self-proclaimed “momager” shared a lengthy message honouring her six children – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Alongside throwback photos of the famous family, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum expressed how grateful she felt on this Mother’s Day.

“To my wonderful children, Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie. Being your mom has been the most incredible journey of my entire life, and everything I ever prayed for… every day I am so grateful and feel so blessed for this life we live… all of the laughter, the love, the incredible moments we’ve shared and the magical memories we have created as a family. You are my pride and joy, and I cherish each of you more than you will ever know,” Jenner began.

The Kardashians star said she was “so proud” of her daughters, who have gone on to become mothers themselves.

“Watching you blossom, and grow and also nurture, raise, teach and love your own children is one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a mom and a grandmother,” Jenner said. “I see how much you give of yourselves, and I am in awe of your patience and dedication to your babies.”

The entrepreneur described being a grandmother to her 13 grandchildren as “such a fabulous, magical and special experience”, which allows her to “relive the beautiful moments” she also had as a young mother.

“The delicious times I share with my grandchildren remind me every day how blessed I am and how full my heart is. I love you more than words can describe,” Jenner added.

She also took the moment to celebrate her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell, who “taught [her] the joy of family, the love of celebrating life always and unconditional love.”

“To all the Mommies out there, you are the heart of your families, the ones who nurture, guide, and love unconditionally. You make this world a happy place for your children. Today is a day to celebrate you and all the wonderful things you do. I hope your day is filled with joy, love, and special moments,” Jenner concluded her post. “Happy Mother’s Day! Xo.”

John Travolta

John Travolta warmed hearts everywhere when he posted a Mother’s Day tribute for his late wife, actor Kelly Preston. “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We love you we miss you,” the Grease star captioned his Instagram post, which featured photos of Preston with their children.

Travolta and Preston were married in 1991, before her death from breast cancer in 2020 at age 57. The couple had three children together – Ella, 24, Benjamin, 13, and Jett, who died of a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16.

Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers singer honoured his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, by sharing photos and videos with their two-year-old daughter Malti to Instagram.

In the first slide, the 41-year-old actor could be seen doing squats with her daughter as she sat on her shoulders. The second image showed the family of three posing with the “Lovebug” singer’s mother, Denise Jonas, while the third photo pictured the couple with Chopra’s mom, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever,” Jonas wrote. “You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

Jonas and Chopra were married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogate in January 2022.

Lindsay Lohan

On Sunday, the Mean Girls actor celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her son Luai, who was born in July 2023. Taking to Instagram, Lohan shared a blue and white floral graphic with the text, “Happy Mother’s Day,” written across it.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mother and all of the wonderful mothers out there! It’s my first Mother’s Day and I couldn’t be more grateful to be a mom,” she captioned the post. “It’s been the biggest blessing life has offered me. I am more thankful every day that goes by for my beautiful son Luai. Sending love and hugs to all of the mothers! Have a wonderful Mother’s Day!!”

The Parent Trap star married financier Bader Shammas in April 2022. Fifteen months later, a representative for Lohan confirmed to The Independent that the couple had welcomed their first child together.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” they said. “The family is over the moon in love.”

Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video on Instagram with her daughters Mabel and Evelyn in honour of Mother’s Day. The three were seen posing by the water, as Heming Willis shared her appreciation for her children in the caption of her post.

“They keep me fun and spunky, yet laser focused and motivated to want to leave this world a little better than when I arrived. What a gift to move through life with these two young ladies. Happy Mother’s Day to you,” she wrote.

The 45-year-old model and the 69-year-old Die Hard actor were married in 2009. They welcomed their daughter Mabel in 2012 and Evelyn in 2014. He is also a father to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30 – who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

In March 2022, the Sixth Sense actor’s family announced had been diagnosed with aphasia – a brain condition that affects language and speech.

Tom Brady

Just days after his controversial Netflix roast, former NFL star Tom Brady shared a Mother’s Day post honouring his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynihan. Brady, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday 12 May to post several photos of all the mothers in his life, including Bündchen and Moynihan.

“Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life,” Brady captioned the post. “None of this would be possible without your love.”

In one photo, Brady could be seen posing with his 16-year-old son Jack, who he shares with the Sex and the City actor. Another image showed the former Victoria’s Secret model posing with their two children: Ben, 14, and Vivian, 11.

On 5 May, comedians took shots at Brady’s past relationships during his live Netflix comedy roast. Actor Kevin Hart joked about his 13-year marriage to the Brazilian supermodel, who is now rumoured to be dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Meanwhile, comedian Nikki Glaser referenced Moynihan, who was in a relationship with the former New England Patriots player from February 2004 to December 2006.

Following the roast, the 53-year-old Blue Bloods actor shared a cryptic post on Instagram seemingly in response to the comments.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mother of two. The American socialite, 43, posted a sweet video compilation featuring her one-year-old son, Phoenix, and her daughter London – who was born in November 2023.

“My first Mother’s Day as a mom of two! My heart is so full today,” she captioned her Instagram post. The DJ also took the opportunity to promote her new song with Sia, titled, “Fame Won’t Love You”.

“Use #FameWontLoveYou in your Mother’s Day posts so I can see all of your beautiful families,” Hilton added.

The Simple Life star shares Phoenix and London with husband Carter Reum. The couple tied the knot in November 2021.

Lea Michele

Glee alum Lea Michele revealed on Mother’s Day that she’s expecting a baby girl with husband Zandy Reich. The Broadway star made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama… and carrying my daughter,” Michele wrote.

In March, the Scream Queens star announced she was expecting her second child. Michele and Reich, who have been married since 2019, are also parents to three-year-old son Ever.