✕ Close Cheltenham: Queen Consort Camilla arrives for Ladies Day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It appears to have been confirmed that Camilla will become known as the Queen at the coronation, instead of Queen Consort.

The coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and just states Camilla as “Queen”.

According to The Mirror, the coronation edition of the Bible reads: “To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles lll and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to “miss out” on the prestigious red carpet event, the Met Gala, over ongoing “family drama”.

Sources have suggested that Harry and Meghan will be reluctant to make an appearance at the 1 May event, since it will take place just five days before King Charles’ coronation on 6 May.

It comes as Sarah Ferguson has said that Meghan gives Harry a “love he’s never had before”.

In a new interview for her romance novel, Ferguson, 63, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, shared that she would never pass “judgement” over Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to America.

The couple have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.