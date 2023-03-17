Royal news – latest: Camilla expected to be crowned Queen at coronation, not Queen Consort
King Charles III’s wife will be crowned alongside him on 6 May
It appears to have been confirmed that Camilla will become known as the Queen at the coronation, instead of Queen Consort.
The coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and just states Camilla as “Queen”.
According to The Mirror, the coronation edition of the Bible reads: “To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles lll and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023.”
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to “miss out” on the prestigious red carpet event, the Met Gala, over ongoing “family drama”.
Sources have suggested that Harry and Meghan will be reluctant to make an appearance at the 1 May event, since it will take place just five days before King Charles’ coronation on 6 May.
It comes as Sarah Ferguson has said that Meghan gives Harry a “love he’s never had before”.
In a new interview for her romance novel, Ferguson, 63, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, shared that she would never pass “judgement” over Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to America.
The couple have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.
Camilla could be crowned Queen and not Queen Consort at the coronation
There has been speculation that Camilla will become known as just the Queen following the coronation, instead of Queen Consort.
This appears to be confirmed as a coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and just states Camilla as “Queen”.
The name Queen Consort is given to the spouse of a king rather than the Queen Regnant who is the female monarch.
It had been previously thought she would be known as the Princess Consort upon her husband’s accession.
According to The Mirror, the coronation edition of the Bible reads: “To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles lll and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023.”
Following Charles’ accession to the throne, there have been many changes to royal titles, including William becoming the Prince of Wales and Prince Edward taking the late Philips title of the Duke of Edinburgh.
It comes as the Sussex’s children, Lilbet and Archie, are now officially referred to as Princess and Prince, as their grandparent, Charles, is now a monarch.
Harry and Meghan to ‘miss out on Met Gala’ over ongoing ‘family drama’
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could miss out on this year’s Met Gala over their ongoing “drama” with the Royal Family, sources have suggested.
The Met Gala will be taking place on 1 May, just five days before King Charles’ coronation on 6 May.
Jordan James, CEO of Unlocked PR told The Mirror: “It certainly wouldn’t come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama.”
The upcoming coronation is expected to be a “slimmed-down” version of the royal engagement, with the ceremony lasting just over an hour and the guest list slashed from 8,000 to 2,000.
There will also be updates to the dress code, with a more relaxed dress code, which would possibly allow peers to wear lounge suits or morning suits instead of luxurious ceremonial robes made with crimson velvet and ermine, expected to be in place.
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
Buckingham Palace has revealed the date for the monarch’s ‘slimmed down affair’
In the lead up to the coronation, Queen Camilla has launched a new award scheme that will honour “unsung heroes” during the royal engagement this spring.
The Royal Voluntary Service and Camilla, its president, have set up the 500 Coronation Champions Awards to “celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who have been contributing to their communities”.
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Buckingham Palace has revealed.
As for what we can expect to see during the coronation, which will mark the first time Britain has held a coronation ceremony in 70 years, the Palace said the royal engagement will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
Buckingham Palace has revealed the date for the monarch’s ‘slimmed down affair’
As for whether the royal couple will travel to the UK with their children, whose royal titles were recently updated to reflect their prince and princess titles, it is still unknown.
However, it is understood that Meghan and Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not yet been invited to their grandfather’s coronation.
Although the royal couple has not yet revealed whether they will attend the spring coronation, many fans are hopeful the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will decide to attend the event.
As Meredith Clark writes, the presence of Harry and Meghan at the King’s coronation would be a “positive sign” for the feuding family, and would change the coronation “from just any other royal engagement into must-see TV”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly received an invitation to the coronation via “email correspondence,” however, they have not disclosed yet whether they will attend.
In a statement to The Times, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”
If the couple does decide to attend the May event, a source has suggested that they may be met with the “cold shoulder” by members of the royal family.
Oprah Winfrey has weighed in on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attend King Charles III’s coronation in May.
According to the former talk-show host, who has formed a close relationship with the couple since their move to California, she thinks Meghan and Harry’s best course of action is to do what feels right for them.
“I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family,” she told friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Tuesday. “That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”
William and Kate ‘considering Prince George role’ at coronation
Prince George might be given an official role at his grandfather’s coronation on Saturday 6 May, it has been reported.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be considering whether their eldest child, nine-year-old George, and second in line to the throne, should be included in the congregation at Westminster Abbey.
