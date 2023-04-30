Coronation news – latest: Public asked to swear allegiance to King out loud during ceremony
With less than one week until the coronation of King Charles III, millions of people around the world have been invited to participate in the ceremony next Saturday 6 May.
Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.
Lambeth Palace said it hoped the newly introduced Homage of the People will result in a “great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King” from those watching on television at home, in community spaces, or online.
During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.
The order of service will read: “All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:
“All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.
As preparations for the coronation continue in full swing, a full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the ceremony has also been released.
The moment that the King will be crowned has also been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail. The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson.
Earlier this week, Andrew Lloyd Webber announced the name of the official coronation anthem for the ceremony on Saturday 6 May.
The award-winning composer was asked to write a song for the occasion, when Charles and Camilla will be crowned King and Queen Consort.
The award-winning composer recently revealed his composition is titled “Make a Joyful Noise” and will be played for the first time at the service at Westminster Abbey.
Madame Tussauds unveils new waxwork of Queen Consort Camilla ahead of coronation
Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a new wax statue of the Queen Consort, in the run-up to the coronation ceremony next Saturday (6 May).
Camilla’s waxwork will stand alongside alongside the statues of Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the Throne Room.
General manager of Madame Tussauds, Tim Waters said: “What better way to mark the official start of this new chapter in the history of the British monarchy than with the creation of our brand new soon-to-be Queen Camilla to stand alongside her husband, the King.”
Meghan’s father Thomas Markle asks how he can ‘fix’ their relationship
Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr has suggested he wants to “fix” his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview.
Thomas’s comments were made during his conversation with Australian news programme 7News Spotlight, which will be broadcast on Sunday 30 April.
Meghan and her father have had a strained relationship, which further deteriorated after it was revealed Thomas had collaborated with paparazzi to stage several photo shoots before Meghan’s wedding to Harry in 2018.
Coronation bank holiday weekend: How to throw a street party to celebrate King Charles III
As the UK prepares to crown a new monarch for the first time in more than 70 years, many will be planning street parties and Big Lunches – a mainstay at royal celebrations.
Last year, neighbourhoods throughout the country threw community parties to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.
Buckingham Palace is once again encouraging people to bring their communities together by organising Big Lunches and street parties on Sunday 7 May, with thousands of events expected to take place in streets, gardens, parks, and community spaces.
Kate Ng asked experts for their top tips on throwing a coronation street party fit for a new king:
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform at coronation concert
The King’s coronation on Saturday 6 May will be followed by a special concert on 7 May.
The event, celebrating the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, will take place at Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests.
Here’s the full list of the confirmed musical acts that will take the stage next Sunday:
Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event
A complete recording of the King’s coronation ceremony will be released around the world on 6 May.
The recording, which marks a first in British royal history, will feature music and spoken word from the ceremony next Saturday.
It will be exclusively recorded at Westminster Abbey and released by Decca Records. An official photograph taken on the day will be chosen for the cover art.
Meghan Markle ‘signs with major Hollywood talent agency’ joining Rihanna and The Rock
Meghan Markle has reportedly signed with major Hollywood talent agency WME that represents stars such as Rihanna and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
According to news reports, the signing comes after a long battle to represent the Duchess of Sussex.
When was the Queen’s coronation?
Ahead of King Charles’s coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023, here’s everything to know about his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s swearing-in ceremony at Westminster Abbey 70 years ago:
Kate Middleton reveals she didn’t have to get Princess Diana’s engagement ring resized
Kate Middleton recently revealed that she didn’t need to have her engagement ring, which belonged to Princess Diana, resized.
Kate and William recently travelled to Wales as part of their ongoing tour of England.
During the visit, one fan pointed at the sapphire engagment ring, which William gave her when he proposed in 2010. In response, Kate shared that she and her late mother-in-law had the same ring size.
Unseen footage of King Charles spanning 70 years revealed in BBC documentary
Never-before-seen footage of personal moments from King Charles’s life are among clips to feature in a new BBC documentary.
Charles R: The Making of a Monarch will includes both unseen and rarely seen footage of Charles, narrating his more than 70-year journey as heir to the throne – in his own words.
Viewers will hear the King discuss his childhood, including his memories of the Queen’s coronation, as well as his school days, adolescence, and investiture as Prince of Wales.
