Royal news latest: Coronation concert lineup revealed as John Lydon shares foul-mouthed Meghan and Harry rant
Former Sex Pistol’s rant comes as King Charles III reportedly seeking to ‘mend’ family divisions
The lineup for the forthcoming coronation concert was unveiled this week, with British pop band Take That and US star Katy Perry to headine.
The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following day on Sunday 7 May.
Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.
They will be joined by singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench. More acts are still to be announced.
The announcement comes amid a report that Harry and Meghan’s reply to their coronation invite was delayed because they were engaging in a “back and forth” over the seating arrangements. Representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied the claims.
Former Sex Pistol John Lydon has lashed out at the royal couple, accusing them of being “very spiteful to family and friends”. His rant follows a report that King Charles III is seeking to “mend” divisions in the royal family ahead of the most important moment of his lifetime.
Meanwhile, King Charles is not inviting Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to his coronation, The Independent has learnt.
John Lydon lashes out at Meghan and Harry: ‘Shut up’
The British-born punk musician, also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, lives just 60 miles away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito, California home. After the couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, the two relocated their family to Markle’s home state of California. Since then, they’ve shared several bombshell revelations about their time in the royal family – from their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, to their six-part Netflix docuseries, to Harry’s memoir, Spare.
In an interview with The Telegraph published on 12 April, Lydon expressed his sympathy with Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the United Kingdom. However, he admitted that he doesn’t “like the noise they’re making” since walking away from the royal family.
“So messy,” Lydon said. “If you want to be normal and outside of [the Royal Family], then f*** off. Just f*** off and shut up.”
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among musical acts to perform the coronation concert
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the musical acts who will be performing at the coronation concert.
The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following day on Sunday 7 May.
Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.
Camilla is the ‘Yin to King Charles’s Yang’, says insider
Ahead of the new monarch’s coronation on 6 May, the royal family have been preparing for the grand ceremony. Earlier this week, Prince Harry was confirmed to be attending without his wife, Meghan, and their two children.
On Thursday (13 April), a palace insider shared that Camilla has been supportive towards Charles in the lead-up to the coronation.
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’, report claims
King Charles III is using the coronation to heal family divisions, including reconciling with Prince Andrew, sources claim.
On Wednesday (12 April), Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex would attend the King’s coronation on 6 May, while the Duchess, Meghan, will remain in California with their two children, Archie and Lilbet.
Sources have told The Telegraph that the King is using the coronation to “mend” family divisions, including bringing Andrew, the Duke of York in “from the cold”. The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.
Who is attending King Charles’s coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.
Among the senior members of the royal family, a number of celebrities, actors, and politicians in attendance. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.
After months of speculation surrounding whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the event, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday 12 April that Prince Harry will attend. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will stay at home with their children, Archie and Lilbet.
Meanwhile, The Independent understands that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York has not been invited by the King.
Here are all of the royals and celebrities who have confirmed they will be attending the King’s coronation:
Deepak Chopra says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘struggling’ amid royal family rift
Author Deepak Chopra has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling right now” amidst their rift with the British royal family.
The Indian-American mindfulness expert, who appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday special podcast back in 2020, recently gave insight into the Sussexes’ current state of mind as Harry prepares to attend King Charles III’s coronation next month.
While speaking to The Daily Mail at a red carpet event in London, Chopra said about his work with the royal couple: “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It has been periodic – they’re struggling right now.”
“I hope they get through it light-hearted,” he said. “I think there’s too much drama around them. People should mind their own business.”
Prince George to carry a sword at King Charles’s coronation ‘to protect grandfather’
The sword is part of a tradition whereby the grandson must protect the King
The 6 biggest claims in a new biography about King Charles III
King Charles is not inviting his former sister-in-law the Duchess of York to his coronation, The Independent has learnt.
Sarah Ferguson, who still lives with Prince Andrew and is very close to him even though they divorced in 1996, will have to watch the 6 May celebrations at Westminster Abbey on TV.
The news follows the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to miss the coronation by staying at her home in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Prince Harry attends alone.
The King and Queen Consort’s decision means that Fergie will not be seated next to her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the throne.
The exclusion is somewhat surprising as Prince Andrew was recently invited to Windsor by the King over Easter, even though it has been made clear that the duke will be excluded from the inner workings of the royal family.
