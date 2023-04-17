✕ Close Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation while Meghan will stay in California

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The lineup for the forthcoming coronation concert was unveiled this week, with British pop band Take That and US star Katy Perry to headine.

The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following day on Sunday 7 May.

Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

They will be joined by singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench. More acts are still to be announced.

The announcement comes amid a report that Harry and Meghan’s reply to their coronation invite was delayed because they were engaging in a “back and forth” over the seating arrangements. Representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied the claims.

Former Sex Pistol John Lydon has lashed out at the royal couple, accusing them of being “very spiteful to family and friends”. His rant follows a report that King Charles III is seeking to “mend” divisions in the royal family ahead of the most important moment of his lifetime.

Meanwhile, King Charles is not inviting Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to his coronation, The Independent has learnt.