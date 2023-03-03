Harry and Meghan news – latest: Sussexes ‘provoked’ King Charles into Frogmore Cottage ‘eviction’
Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed keys to royal residence by late Queen after their wedding, but Prince Andrew has now reportedly been offered the keys
Prince Harry “provoked” his father King Charles III into evicting he and his wife Meghan Markle from their royal residence of Frogmore Cottage, a royal commentator has claimed.
The Sussexes confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence handed to them by the late Queen after their marriage in 2018, and are said now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to California.
Instead, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, but the Duke of York is claimed to be “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Referencing Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave.”
A friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were “stunned” by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.
‘Impossible’ that Frogmore Cottage eviction not reaction to Spare, expert says
A royal expert has told The Independent that it is “impossible to believe this isn’t” the monarch reacting to his youngest son’s controversial memoir Spare, which was released in January.
RS Locke, a freelance writer and royal commentator, pointed to reports that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.
She said that in her opinion: “Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it.”
Nigel Cawthorne, who authored the 2020 book Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and The Palace, added that the King’s move signals that he “clearly… does not want Harry and Meghan coming back to this country”.
‘Impossible’ that Frogmore Cottage eviction not linked to Spare, royal expert says
The King requested that Harry and Meghan ‘vacate’ their UK base, it was confirmed
Ripped boxer shorts, cheese toasties and elephant reincarnation: 15 bizarre facts revealed by Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex surprised viewers of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when he turned up for the “Colbert Questionert” segment of the TV show on Tuesday night (28 February).
In a rare public appearance, Prince Harry answered 15 questions from Colbert that the host has previously asked other celebrity guests.
It marked his first TV interview since a recent episode of South Park mocked him and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry says he wants to be reincarnated as an elephant
The Duke of Sussex made his first appearance since a controversial episode of ‘South Park’ aired
Voices | A house divided cannot stand – not even the House of Windsor
In his latest column for Independent Voices, our associate editor Sean O’Grady writes:
The House of Windsor has always had its colourful characters we lived to love or hate: the saintly, hunted Diana; Princess Margaret, the haughty yet ageing wild child; the Queen Mum’s pink chiffon teamed with a steely edge.
The evolving trend in recent years is more insidious though, with ever more bitter tribes forming, getting indescribably angry about the behaviour of people they will never, ever meet.
I’ve a feeling that the unifying power of the institution has been slowly ebbing away without anyone much noticing, distracted as folk are by the stories of betrayals, family divides and literally violent sibling rivalry.
A house divided cannot stand. Not even the House of Windsor.
Are Harry and Meghan even less popular than Prince Andrew? | Sean O’Grady
A house divided cannot stand. Not even the House of Windsor
Prince Andrew ‘resisting’ move into Frogmore Cottage
The Duke of York is said to be “resisting” the King’s wishes for him to move out of his current residence and into Frogmore Cottage, the now-former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge, located three miles south of Windsor Castle, since 2004. He resides in the 30-room mansion with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
But it was recently revealed that King Charles III has requested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “vacate” Frogmore Cottage, with the monarch reportedly offering the keys to Andrew instead.
Prince Andrew ‘resisting’ move into Frogmore Cottage
Reports of the disgraced royal’s reluctance to move out of current home arrive as Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirm they were asked to ‘vacate’ their 10-bedroom property in Windsor
Frogmore Cottage: Harry and Meghan asked to ‘vacate’ their UK home
Inside Royal Lodge: The 30-room mansion Prince Andrew may have to vacate for Frogmore Cottage
The Duke of York has resided in the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park for nearly 20 years, but reports suggest his time there may be coming to an end.
Prince Andrew first moved into the vast property in 2004 and made it his family home. He lives there with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
But it has now been reported that he may have to move out of Royal Lodge, as his brother the King may cut his £249,000 annual allowance.
Inside Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion Prince Andrew may have to vacate
The Duke of York is said to be ‘resisting’ the move
