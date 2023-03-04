Harry and Meghan news – latest: Duke of Sussex says marijuana ‘really helped’ him in live Q&A
Speaking to author Gabor Mate after he and Meghan Markle were ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry also said cocaine ‘did nothing’ for him
Prince Harry has revealed in an interview with author Gabor Mate that marijuana “really helped” him mentally.
The Duke of Sussex, speaking during the livestreamed conversation on Saturday evening, said cocaine “did nothing” for him. He added: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”
He also said that some British soldiers were not “necessarily” supportive of military efforts in Afghanistan.
Dr Gabor Mate said he did not align with the West during the conflict. Harry responded: “One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war.
“But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do.
“So there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do.”
It comes after the Harry and wife Meghan have been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage by King Charles.
Sources claimed that the couple are “not fighting” the decision, as they are said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped to California.
Frogmore decision shows that King Charles is making a ‘clear break’ from Harry and Meghan, says royal commentator
A royal expert has said that King Charles’ removal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their UK residence signifies a turning point in how the monarch will treat the couple going forward.
Royal commentator and celebrity manager Mayah Riaz told The Independent that the decision to “evict” Harry and Meghan from Frogmore “shows that King Charles is making a clear break” from the couple.
She added that, given the timing of the news, “one can only assume it is [Charles’] response to Spare, without verbally giving a response to the public”.
Riaz said that previous reports suggested Andrew had been trying to make his “comeback” into public life, but moving out of Royal Lodge would show “this is now not possible for him”.
She also suggested that, since Queen Elizabeth II has died, Andrew is now “unable to get favourite child privileges from his brother, the King”.
King Charles evicting ‘flamethrowers’ Harry and Meghan is a move to ‘save monarchy’, Piers Morgan says
Piers Morgan has said that King Charles III is “moving to save the monarchy” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he requests that the pair “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Speaking on his TalkTV show Piers Uncensored Thursday (2 March), Morgan said: “Moving to save the monarchy and its reputation from these two flamethrowers, who keep wanting to trash it and burn it to the ground.”
Ellie Muir reports:
King Charles is evicting Harry and Meghan to ‘save monarchy’, Piers Morgan says
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their UK residence in Windsor
I do not see myself as a victim, Prince Harry says
Prince Harry has told a live event to promote his memoir, Spare, that he does not consider himself a victim.
The Duke of Sussex said: “I definitely don’t see myself as a victim”. He added that he thought sharing his experiences would will help some people out there”.
Prince Harry takes part in new interview and has ‘nothing to lose’ after Frogmore Cottage eviction
The Duke of Sussex will appear in a new interview on Saturday evening (4 March) to speak about his controversial memoir, Spare.
But the livestreamed event for readers of the book comes just days after it emerged that he and the Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
Experts believe that Prince Harry has more “ammunition” against the royal family and could reveal further bombshells during the interview tonight as he has “nothing to lose” following the eviction.
Prince Harry has 'nothing to lose' after eviction as he takes part in new interview
The Duke of Sussex will be interviewed by Gabor Mate during the livestreamed event
Prince Andrew ‘resisting’ move into Frogmore Cottage
The Duke of York is said to be “resisting” the King’s wishes for him to move out of his current residence and into Frogmore Cottage, the now-former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Sun quoted a source as saying that Andrew remains “resolute” that he will stay at Royal Lodge and has not yet accepted the offer to move.
Prince Andrew 'resisting' move into Frogmore Cottage
Reports of the disgraced royal’s reluctance to move out of current home arrive as Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirm they were asked to ‘vacate’ their 10-bedroom property in Windsor
Prince Harry to take part in ticketed event for Spare readers, has ‘nothing to lose’
The Duke of Sussex will sit down for an interview in a ticketed event for readers of Spare this evening at 5pm.
A royal expert said that Prince Harry has “nothing to lose” after his and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage and expects him to drop more bombshells during the event, which will be livestreamed.
Royal biographer Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail: “Goodness only knows what he will say in this show. It will be part publicity for his book and part therapy.
“He has said his book could have been double the length so he still has plenty of ammunition. His personal attacks could get much more vicious, which could result in him and Meghan not being invited [to the King’s coronation] in May.”
Sarah Ferguson says Queen Elizabeth was ‘very relieved’ to have her help with Prince Andrew
In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II felt about her continued support.
Her comments come as Prince Andrew is said to be “resisting” the King’s wishes that he move out of the Royal Lodge and into Frogmore Cottage.
Sarah Ferguson says Queen was 'very relieved' to have her help with Prince Andrew
Duchess of York says it’s ‘really sad to see what Andrew has been through’
ICYMI: King Charles ‘offers Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage home to Prince Andrew’
King Charles 'offers Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage home to Prince Andrew'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to move their remaining belongings out, a report says
