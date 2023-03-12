Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and duchess’ children have not yet been invited to Charles’ coronation
The presenter pointed out a ‘factual inaccuracy’ in the couple’s statement
Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?
Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet have not yet been invited to King Charles’s coronation in May, according to news reports.
The Telegraph on Saturday (11 February) reported that Archie and Lilibet’s participation will be discussed after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirm their own attendance at the royal ceremony.
Questions over whether the couple will attend the King and Queen Consort’s coronation are still hanging over the occasion.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has pointed out a “factual inaccuracy” in the Harry and Meghan’s statement announcing their daughter Lilibet’s christening last week.
The TV host said that the bishop who christened the 21-month-old princess was not an Archbishop, as confirmed by Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson.
On the occasion of his 59th birthday on Friday (10 March), Prince Edward was named the new Duke of Edinburgh, taking his late father’s title. His wife, Sophie, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James is the new Earl of Wessex.
It comes as Buckingham Palace officially updated the royal family’s website to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles.
Prince Edward refers to wife Sophie as ‘duchess’ for the first time on ‘very special’ day
Prince Edward referred to his wife Sophie as “duchess” shortly after he received his late father Prince Philip’s title and became the new Duke of Edinburgh.
King Charles conferred the title on Edward on his 59th birthday on 10 March.
During a visit to Edinburgh shortly after, Edward greeted crowds at the Royal Mile and addressed a gathering at City Chambers, marking one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
During his speech, he thanked the audience for their support on a “very special day” for him and his wife, the duchess.
Sarah Ferguson ‘has not received invite’ to King Charles’ coronation
Sarah Ferguson revealed she hadn’t received an invite to King Charles’s coronation, while promoting her new book at an event in New York city last week.
In an interview about the novel, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife said her attendance at the coronation was “TBD” or “to be decided”.
“The invitations haven’t gone out yet. Have they?” she asked, according to news reports.
Harry and Meghan ‘not fighting’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly accepted King Charles’s decision to ask them to vacate Frogmore Cottage.
Harry and Meghan are reportedly making plans to pack up their remaining belongings at the royal property and ship them to their home in the US, as the keys are understood to have been offered to the disgraced Duke of York.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s children have not yet been invited to Coronation
Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet have not yet been invited to King Charles’s coronation in May, according to a report by The Telegraph.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in California, reportedly received their invitation via “email correspondence”. However, Archie and Lilibet are not currently understood to be invited.
What does Prince Edward’s title change mean for him and Sophie?
As Prince Edward is announced as the Duke of Edinburgh, what does the title change mean for him?
King Charles III conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of Edward’s 59th birthday on Friday (10 March). Doing so also honours the wishes of their late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Philip.
But, while it was long expected that the dukedom would be passed to Edward after Philip’s death, the King was reportedly reluctant to give the title to his youngest brother.
Prince Edward granted Duke of Edinburgh title held by his father Prince Philip
King Charles III has handed his late father’s title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip’s wishes.
The monarch conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of Edward’s 59th birthday on Friday.
Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh and their 15-year-old son James, Viscount Severn is the new Earl of Wessex.
Rebel Wilson claims Meghan Markle is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry
Rebel Wilson has described the Duchess of Sussex as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, the Duke of Sussex.
The Pitch Perfect star recalled her first encounter with the royal couple, which she said happened through a mutual friend who is a polo player.
Everything you need to know about Sophie, the new Duchess of Edinburgh
The new Duchess of Edinburgh is a former public relations woman who fell in love with a prince and became very close to the late Queen.
Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex, is married to Prince Edward, who has recently been conferred the title of Duke of Edinburgh that belonged to his late father, Prince Philip.
The hint that Harry and Meghan will be at King Charles’ coronation
Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend King Charles III’s coronation, it has been reported.
Although the King does not know if the couple plan to travel from California to London for the ceremony, the Sussexes are being factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining, The Times reports.
The couple, who have begun using the titles prince and princess for their children in an “alignment” with the Palace on the matter, are yet to confirm whether they will attend the historic ceremony on 6 May.
What does Prince Edward’s title change mean for him and Sophie?
Prince Edward has been announced as the Duke of Edinburgh, a title that previously belonged to his late father, Prince Philip.
But, while it was long expected that the dukedom would be passed to Edward after Philip’s death, the King was reportedly reluctant to give the title to his youngest brother.
