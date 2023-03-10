Harry and Meghan news – latest: King Charles grants Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh title
News comes as Palace ‘planning’ for Harry and Meghan to attend King’s coronation with Sussexes ‘included in seating plan’
Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?
Prince Edward has been named the new Duke of Edinburgh, taking his late father’s title.
A Buckingham Palace statement said he will take on the title from today, 10 March, his 59th birthday.
His wife, Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh and their 15-year-old son James, Viscount Severn is the new Earl of Wessex.
It comes as Buckingham Palace has officially updated the royal family’s website to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles.
Previously known as Master Archie and Miss Lilibet, the Succession page on the website now lists the children as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
The couple christened their daughter Lilibet in a small ceremony in Montecito, California, last week.
Questions over whether the couple will attend the King and Queen Consort’s coronation are still hanging over the occasion.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
King Charles and William ‘not in attendance’ at Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet’s California christening
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for the 21-month-year-old last Friday (3 March) in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.
'No royals' in attendance at Sussexes daughter Lilibet's christening
The couple christened their 21-month-old daughter at their home in Montecito, it has been confirmed
Palace ‘included’ Sussexes in coronation seating plans as couple ‘expected’ to attend ceremony
Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the King’s coronation, it has been reported.
Harry and Meghan are being factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining, the Daily Mail said.
The couple, who have begun using the titles prince and princess for their children in an “alignment” with the Palace on the matter, is yet to confirm whether they will attend the historic ceremony on 6 May.
It is understood there is no update from the Sussex camp as to whether they will be present for the crowning of Charles and the Queen Consort.
Harry and Meghan’s ‘factually inaccurate’ statement on Lilbet christening
Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has pointed out a factual inaccuracy in the statement issued by representatives for Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which announced the christening of their one-year-old daughter Lilibet.
On Wednesday (8 March), it was revealed that Meghan and Harry’s youngest child Princess Lilibet Diana was christened at their family home in Los Angeles on Friday (3 March).
The statement said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
During Thursday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, however, host Garraway claimed that the statement contained a “factual inaccuracy”.
As she hosted Thursday’s show alongside Ben Shepherd, Garraway explained: “They put out a statement saying the Princess Lillibet was christened last Friday by the bishop of Los Angeles”.
She continued: “But actually in the statement, they called him the Archbishop of Los Angeles, which is factually inaccurate and you just think, gosh, someone who is so keen on accuracy and representation – it seems so unhelpful that things like that are wrong.”
“You worry that the Sussexes don’t particularly help themselves, don’t you?” she added.
King Charles grants Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh title
King Charles III has handed his late father’s title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip’s wishes.
The monarch conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of Edward’s 59th birthday on Friday.
Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh and their 15-year-old son James, Viscount Severn is the new Earl of Wessex.
Sarah Ferguson says she can financially ‘support’ Prince Andrew following Royal Lodge eviction reports
Sarah Ferguson has addressed reports that her ex-husband Prince Andrew has been asked to leave his residence at Royal Lodge and has been offered the keys to Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.
Rebel Wilson claims Meghan Markle is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry
Rebel Wilson has described the Duchess of Sussex as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, the Duke of Sussex.
The Pitch Perfect star recalled her first encounter with the royal couple, which she said happened through a mutual friend who is a polo player.
Prince Harry reveals how lack of physical affection throughout childhood impacts how he raises his children
Prince Harry has spoken out about the lack of physical affection he received throughout his childhood and how it affects him as a father today.
Last Saturday, the Duke of Sussex discussed his four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle, during a live streamed conversation with Dr Gabor Maté. The conversation centred on mental health awareness and personal healing.
Camilla cancels visit to Newmarket after weather disrupts travel plans
The Queen Consort has pulled out of engagements in Newmarket after the weather disrupted her travel plans, Buckingham Palace said.
Camilla was due to visit the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary and later unveil a painting at the British Sporting Art Trust in the Suffolk market town on Thursday.
Harry and Meghan ‘not fighting’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the King’s decision to ask them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, it has been reported.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making plans to pack up their remaining belongings at the royal property and ship them to the US, as the keys are understood to have been offered to the Duke of York.
