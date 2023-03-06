Harry and Meghan news latest: Sussexes ‘confirm official invitation to King’s coronation via email’
The King has extended an invitation to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring to the controversial couple
King Charles III has reportedly officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
It comes after reports that the King may offer the couple a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York, after asking them to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
It is understood that the King has instead offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to his disgraced brother, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.
On Saturday evening (4 March), Harry took part in a new interview with author Gabor Mate, during which he revealed that the lack of physical affection he received as a child impacts the way he parents his two children, Archie and Lilibet, today.
He also spoke candidly about his drug use and said that marijuana “really helped him mentally, while cocaine “did nothing” for him.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been officially invited to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation via “email correspondence”.
A spokesperson for the couple said that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet disclosed whether or not they will accept the invitation and fly to the UK for the ceremony on 6 May.
Piers Morgan has responded to news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving an official invitation to the King’s coronation “via email”.
“The arrogance of this statement is comical,” he wrote on Twitter. “These Monarchy-trashing clowns shouldn’t be anywhere the Coronation, let anyone taking their time to ‘make a decision.’”
On Sunday (5 March), the founder of Women in Leadership Publication, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu retweeted a clip of Piers Morgan challenging journalist Ernest Owens for posting a series of tweets accusing him of being racist towards Meghan Markle.
“Piers Morgan demanding evidence of his racist tirades against Meghan Markle is Caucacity on steroids,” she wrote. “Mr ‘Arbiter of What is Racism’ who uses his White privilege and global platform to aggravate racist/sexist/misogynist attacks against her accuses @MrErnestOwens of no evidence.”
Morgan responded to Mos-Shogbamimu, writing: “Oh look, Britain’s most repulsive race-baiter strikes again!
“I’ve never uttered one racist word or sentiment about Meghan Markle. I couldn’t give a damn about her skin colour, only her vile campaign – with her dim doormat husband – to destroy the Royal Family with lies and smears.”
King Charles III could offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence when they visit the country, it has been reported.
The suite of rooms that the King may offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously belonged to Prince Andrew.
The Mail on Sunday quoted a source as saying: “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.
“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”
Kate Ng reports.
The Sussexes may be offered Prince Andrew’s old suite of rooms, reports say
William and Kate ‘considering Prince George role’ at coronation
Prince George might be given an official role at his grandfather’s coronation, it has been reported.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be considering whether their eldest child, nine-year-old George, and second in line to the throne, should be included in the congregation at Westminster Abbey.
My colleague Ellie Muir has the full story:
VOICES: Not even The Kardashians can keep up with Harry and Meghan
The royal family is not really meant to be what it has become: a rolling soap opera. A boring, banal, but bizarrely addictive guilty pleasure, writes Tom Peck.
Read his op-ed below:
Everything we know about King Charles III’s coronation
The King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony is just weeks away.
Here's everything you need to know about the coronation weekend in May:
WATCH: Where will Harry and Meghan stay in UK after ‘eviction’ from Frogmore?
Camilla ‘to be called Queen instead of Queen Consort after coronation’
As speculation continues over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the coronation this spring, it has been reported that the Queen Consort will be known as the Queen instead following the ceremony.
Before her death last September, the late Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort “as she continues her own loyal service”.
But a report quoting “insiders” at Buckingham Palace has suggested that the royal may shed the “cumbersome” title of Queen Consort for the “simpler” title of Queen.
Read the full report here:
