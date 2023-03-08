Harry and Meghan news – latest: Sussex children Archie and Lilibet given royal titles of prince and princess
A source has claimed that Buckingham Palace will update the line of succession with new titles
Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will officially be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it has been confirmed.
It comes after the couple christened their daughter Lilibet in a small ceremony in Montecito, California, last week.#
A royal source told The Mirror: “As the duke and duchess have now confirmed this, the website will now be updated in due course.”
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed the occasion and said that “Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
A source claimed that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, were invited for the ceremony but were not in attendance.
It comes after the King is understood to have offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Andrew, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.
The King requested that Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage, which they previously used as their UK residence. He may reportedly offer them a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to Andrew.
Questions over whether the couple will attend the King and Queen Consort’s coronation are still hanging over the occasion. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
Piers Morgan thanks Meghan Markle for his TV show during award acceptance speech
Piers Morgan name-checked Meghan Markle during his acceptance speech at the Sports Journalism Awards.
Morgan received the Scoop of the Year award at the ceremony on Monday evening (6 March), for his interview with Cristiano Ronaldo.
While acknowledging those who’d contributed to him getting the accolade, the broadcaster decided to mention Meghan as a person responsible for his success.
“I’d also like to thank Meghan Markle, without whom there wouldn’t be a TalkTV Piers Morgan Uncensored,” he told the crowd.
According to journalists at the event, this remark was met with groans and other audible expressions of discomfort.
Archie and Lilibet reportedly given royal titles of prince and princess following row
The two children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a royal source has confirmed.
The statement comes after Lilibet was christened “Princess Lilibet Diana” at a ceremony in California on Friday (3 March).
The Independent has contacted the relevant representatives for comment, but a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Mirror: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
It follows a royal row over titles that erupted when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Originally, Lilibet, one, and her older brother Archie, three, weren’t given HRH titles at birth due to their position in the line of succession. At the time, they were the great-grandchildren of the monarch.
King Charles and William 'not in attendance' at Sussexes' daughter Lilibet's California christening
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for the 21-month-year-old last Friday (3 March) in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
It comes as reports suggest that the Sussexes’ children have been given royal titles Prince Archie and and Princess Lilbet.
The source reportedly told the publication that Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were “not in attendance”.
Sarah Ferguson says she can financially 'support' Prince Andrew following Royal Lodge eviction reports
Sarah Ferguson has addressed reports that her ex-husband Prince Andrew has been asked to leave his residence at Royal Lodge and has been offered the keys to Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.
“This is really a matter for the Duke and His Majesty,” Sarah said of the reports, before adding that Andrew “doesn’t actually take taxpayers’ money” since he stepped back from royal duties.
Sarah Ferguson can financially ‘support’ Prince Andrew if forced to leave Royal Lodge
She claimed that the disgraced royal does not ‘take taxpayers’ money’ since he stepped back from royal duties
Harry and Meghan christen Lilibet in California in absence of the King and William
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
The source reportedly told the publication that Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were “not in attendance”.
‘No royals’ in attendance at Sussexes daughter Lilibet’s christening
The couple christened their 21-month-old daughter at their home in Montecito, it has been confirmed
WATCH: King Charles to offer ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan after Frogmore Cottage eviction, report claims
King Charles invites Harry and Meghan to coronation, but will they go?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly received their invitation to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation this May via “email correspondence”.
But whether or not the couple will go remains in question.
King Charles invites Harry and Meghan to coronation — but it’s unclear if they’ll go
The Sussexes have not disclosed their response
Prince Harry says wife Meghan Markle 'saved' him when he felt 'stuck'
Prince Harry reflected on his marriage with Meghan Markle and explained how she helped him at a time when he felt “stuck”.
The Duke of Sussex spoke about his spouse, who he’s been married to since 2018, during a livestream conversation with author Dr Gabor Maté on Saturday (4 March).
Prince Harry says wife Meghan Markle ‘saved’ him when he felt ‘stuck’
‘My partner is an exceptional human being,’ the duke says
Sarah Ferguson says it is 'so sad' to watch the 'demise' of Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson has lamented how “sad” it is to watch her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s “demise” in the eyes of the public.
During an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new book, the 63-year-old duchess opened up about how she and the disgraced duke have “always been there” for one another.
Sarah Ferguson says it is ‘so sad’ to watch the ‘demise’ of Prince Andrew
The disgraced duke is said to be ‘resisting’ any move out of Royal Lodge
Inside Frogmore Cottage: the residence at the centre of a new royal row
The Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.
Over the years, various members of the royal family have lived in the 10-bedroom house, which was first built as a retreat for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801.
It is currently known for being the first marital home and UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
