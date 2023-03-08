✕ Close Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will officially be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it has been confirmed.

It comes after the couple christened their daughter Lilibet in a small ceremony in Montecito, California, last week.#

A royal source told The Mirror: “As the duke and duchess have now confirmed this, the website will now be updated in due course.”

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed the occasion and said that “Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

A source claimed that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, were invited for the ceremony but were not in attendance.

It comes after the King is understood to have offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Andrew, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.

The King requested that Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage, which they previously used as their UK residence. He may reportedly offer them a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to Andrew.

Questions over whether the couple will attend the King and Queen Consort’s coronation are still hanging over the occasion. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.