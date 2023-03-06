Harry and Meghan news – latest: Sussexes ‘undecided’ about King Charles’ coronation
The King has extended an invitation to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
King Charles III has reportedly officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
It comes after reports that the King may offer the couple a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York, after asking them to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
It is understood that the King has instead offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to his disgraced brother, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.
On Saturday evening (4 March), Harry took part in a new interview with author Gabor Mate, during which he revealed that the lack of physical affection he received as a child impacts the way he parents his two children, Archie and Lilibet, today.
He also spoke candidly about his drug use and said that marijuana “really helped him mentally, while cocaine “did nothing” for him.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been officially invited to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation via “email correspondence”.
A spokesperson for the couple said that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet disclosed whether or not they will accept the invitation and fly to the UK for the ceremony on 6 May.
King Charles III picks France and Germany for first state visits
King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, underscoring Britain’s efforts to build bridges with its European neighbors following years of strained relations caused by Brexit.
Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will visit both countries between 26-31 March, hosted by Presidents Emanuel Macron of France and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, Buckingham Palace said on Friday (3 March).
During the trip, the royals plan to celebrate the nations’ shared history and values, commitment to environmental preservation, and cooperation on the war in Ukraine, the palace said.
‘Holy oil’ used during King Charles coronation will no longer include ambergris from whale intestines
The oil used to anoint the King and Queen Consort Camilla in the coronation on 6 May will be cruelty-free.
This part of the ceremony is said to be one of the most sacred of the day’s rituals but will reflect modern anti-animal cruelty sentiments, according to a statement published by Buckingham Palace.
Ellie Muir reports.
Coronation oil made with whale intestine ambergris to be cruelty free
Previous versions of the ‘holy oil’ included civet oil, from the glands of small mammals
Prince Harry says he ‘always felt different’ from rest of royal family
The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how he “always felt slightly different” from other members of the royal family and said his mother felt the same way.
In a new interview for readers of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry spoke about grieving his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and what it is like to live with loss.
Speaking to author Gabor Maté, an expert in trauma and healing, Harry said that the release of his book made him feel “incredibly free”, despite sources saying his father and brother are “furious” about it.
He described “feeling slightly different to the rest of my family” while growing up and that he lived in a “bubble” that was eventually burst by going to therapy.
Kate Ng reports.
The Duke of York gave a new interview amid eviction from Frogmore Cottage
Harry and Meghan ‘not fighting’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the King’s decision to ask them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, it has been reported.
A source close to the couple has said they are “OK” with the King’s decision and are “not fighting it”.
The couple confirmed that they were asked to vacate the home
Everything we know about King Charles III’s coronation
The King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony is just weeks away.
Here’s everything you need to know about the coronation weekend in May:
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
Buckingham Palace has revealed the date for the monarch’s ‘slimmed down affair’
Camilla ‘to be called Queen instead of Queen Consort after coronation’
As speculation continues over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the coronation this spring, it has been reported that the Queen Consort will be known as the Queen instead following the ceremony.
Before her death last September, the late Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort “as she continues her own loyal service”.
But a report quoting “insiders” at Buckingham Palace has suggested that the royal may shed the “cumbersome” title of Queen Consort for the “simpler” title of Queen.
Camilla’s title to change after coronation in May, report says
Sources cite view among Palace officials that Queen Consort title is ‘cumbersome’
Chris Rock questions Meghan Markle’s ‘racism claims’ against royal family in Netflix stand-up show
Chris Rock has joked about Meghan Markle’s accusations of racism against the royal family.
During his stand-up special, titled Selective Outrage, the comedian addressed Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that occurred in April 2021. In the interview, Markle and Prince Harry said that, while at Buckingham Palace, there were “concerns” raised about “how dark” their baby’s skin might be before Archie was born.
Rock questioned the belief that Markle was the victim of racism, and brushed off her experience by saying she was merely dealing with “in-law s***”.
“Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle?” he started, adding: “Seems like a nice lady – just complaining. Like didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?”
Chris Rock sends up Meghan Markle’s ‘racism claims’ against royal family
Comedian brushed off her experience, calling it ‘in-law s***’
Anthem for King Charles III’s coronation has been written by Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation.
The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles commissioned for the grand occasion taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes words adapted from Psalm 98 and is scored specifically for the abbey’s choir and organ.
“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement distributed by Buckingham Palace.
Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.”
Emma Bridgewater releases commemorative mugs for the King’s coronation
A pottery company with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the forthcoming coronation of the King.
Staff at Emma Bridgewater, who have begun painstaking work on the pieces, which include small plates, a teapot and a half-pint mug, are expecting “big demand” from collectors, royalists, and members of the public keen to own an item marking the historic moment.
Emma Bridgewater releases commemorative mugs for the King’s coronation
Both the Princess of Wales and Charles have previously visited Emma Bridgewater.
