Liveupdated1680497149

Royal news - latest: Coronation preparations step up after Charles and Camilla’s Germany trip

The crowning of the King and Queen Consort will take place on 6 May

Eleanor Noyce,Peony Hirwani,Kate Ng
Monday 03 April 2023 05:45
King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation is just over a month away, with preparations throughout the UK getting into full swing for the big bank holiday weekend.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday 6 May, and Britons are being given a bank holiday on Monday 8 May to continue the celebrations. A coronation concert will be held on Sunday 7 May, and will feature performances from “global music icons and contemporary stars”.

The monarch has just returned from Germany for his first state visit since ascending the throne. The three-day visit has been hailed as a success as he became the first monarch to address the German parliament, the Bundestag.

While he remains in the country after his High Court Hearing, Prince Harry is not expected to see his father, the King, or his brother, the Prince of Wales, as relations among the family remain strained after he released his tell-all memoir, Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received email correspondence from Buckingham Palace about attending the coronation, but have not disclosed any details about whether they will be among the other guests.

1680492600

King to visit York to distribute Maundy money for first time as monarch

The King is to hand out Maundy money for the first time as a monarch when he carries out the ancient ritual in York.

Charles and the Queen Consort will attend the Royal Maundy Service in York Minister on 6 April.

During the Maundy Thursday event, the King will present 74 men and 74 women with specially-minted silver coins to the value of 74p – signifying Charles’s age – to thank the pensioners for their service in local communities.

Kate Ng3 April 2023 04:30
1680485400

Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.

His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.

Kate Ng3 April 2023 02:30
1680478200

King becoming ‘frustrated old man’ over attitudes to climate emergency

The King has described how he is becoming “a frustrated old man” over attitudes to the global climate emergency.

A life-long environmentalist, Charles said the world must rely on the younger generation if we are to avert an environmental catastrophe in the next few years.

Kate Ng3 April 2023 00:30
1680474657

Prince Andrew in ‘despair’ that King Charles has not shared £650million inheritance

Prince Andrew is “in despair” that the King has not shared out their mother’s inheritence, according to reports.

King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650million estate, under a 1993 agreement meaning no inheritance tax was owed.

The King’s siblings Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 59, as well as Prince Andrew, 63, inherited nothing from the Queen, and are said to share “some resentment” because of this.

Kate Ng2 April 2023 23:30
1680467457

WATCH: Prince Andrew determined to not leave Royal Lodge residence

Prince Andrew determined to not leave Royal Lodge residence
Kate Ng2 April 2023 21:30
1680463857

Expert predicts how the royal family will spend their first Easter without the Queen

This Easter Sunday will be the first that the royal family will spend without Queen Elizabeth II, after her death last September.

Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward believes that it will be a happy celebration instead of a sombre time as they reflect on the years past.

Kate Ng2 April 2023 20:30
1680460221

Harry and Meghan’s children now known as Prince and Princess on royal family’s website

Buckingham Palace has updated the royal family’s website to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles of Prince and Princess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, who are sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively, are now named Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the site.

It comes after the couple’s daughter was formally referred to as Princess Lilibet for the first time when their spokesperson confirmed she had been christened last week in California.

Kate Ng2 April 2023 19:30
1680456621

King Charles III coronation: Everything we know about 2023 ceremony

Need a refresher on when King Charles III’s coronation will be and what the itinerary for the weekend is? Look no further:

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

King Charles III of the United Kingdom

Kate Ng2 April 2023 18:30
1680453021

Succession’s Brian Cox says Meghan’s marriage into royal family is a ‘fairytale gone horribly wrong’

Brian Cox has claimed that Meghan Markle’s marriage into the royal family is a “fairytale that went horribly wrong”.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, the Succession star said that he understood why Meghan was attracted to marrying into the royal family, due to its “fairytale” image.

Ellie Muir reports:

Kate Ng2 April 2023 17:30
1680449421

Will Camilla be crowned Queen at King Charles’ coronation?

The title of Queen Consort Camilla, who was previously the Duchess of Cornwall is expected to change following King Charles’ coronation.

Find out how:

Kate Ng2 April 2023 16:30

