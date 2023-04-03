Royal news - latest: Coronation preparations step up after Charles and Camilla’s Germany trip
The crowning of the King and Queen Consort will take place on 6 May
King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation is just over a month away, with preparations throughout the UK getting into full swing for the big bank holiday weekend.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday 6 May, and Britons are being given a bank holiday on Monday 8 May to continue the celebrations. A coronation concert will be held on Sunday 7 May, and will feature performances from “global music icons and contemporary stars”.
The monarch has just returned from Germany for his first state visit since ascending the throne. The three-day visit has been hailed as a success as he became the first monarch to address the German parliament, the Bundestag.
While he remains in the country after his High Court Hearing, Prince Harry is not expected to see his father, the King, or his brother, the Prince of Wales, as relations among the family remain strained after he released his tell-all memoir, Spare.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received email correspondence from Buckingham Palace about attending the coronation, but have not disclosed any details about whether they will be among the other guests.
