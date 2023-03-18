✕ Close Cheltenham: Queen Consort Camilla arrives for Ladies Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to the palace.

George will be nine and Louis will be five, while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the event.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court.

A preliminary hearing in the libel case is now due to take place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Friday (17 March). It comes after the libel claim was temporarily paused in December last year to see if a settlement could be reached between the duke and the publisher.

It comes are reports suggest Camilla will be known as Queen at her and King Charles III’s coronation, instead of Queen Consort. The coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and simply states her as “Queen”, The Mirror reported.