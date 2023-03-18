King Charles news – latest: Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ key role in coronation revealed
The Wales children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace
Cheltenham: Queen Consort Camilla arrives for Ladies Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May.
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to the palace.
George will be nine and Louis will be five, while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the event.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court.
A preliminary hearing in the libel case is now due to take place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Friday (17 March). It comes after the libel claim was temporarily paused in December last year to see if a settlement could be reached between the duke and the publisher.
It comes are reports suggest Camilla will be known as Queen at her and King Charles III’s coronation, instead of Queen Consort. The coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and simply states her as “Queen”, The Mirror reported.
King Charles orders soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet as morning patrols too ‘loud’
King Charles has reportedly asked the soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet, after his morning phone calls were disrupted by raised voices and loud commands used during morning drills.
According toThe Daily Mail, royal sources have said that the King’s complaint was relayed “gently and politely”.
The publication reports that an email was sent within the Army’s Household Division telling them that the King had remarked on how loud the sentries were at St James’ Palace in the mornings.
Troops were asked to carry out their duties at a “slightly lower volume,” according to the report.
Read the full story here:
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ key role in King’s coronation revealed
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to accompany Charles and Camilla as they leave the Abbey after the service, the Times reported.
The children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.
George will be nine and Louis will be five, while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the event.
Read the full report here:
The Crown stars playing young Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted filming together
The actors who play the Prince and Princess of Wales as university students in The Crown have been spotted filming together in St Andrews.
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were being filmed as William and Kate in the Fife seaside town on Friday.
Bellamy was dressed in clothes that would not have been out of place in the early 2000s - when the couple attended the university - including bootcut jeans with a pleated leather belt, and high-heeled suede boots.
She was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing.
The new series of the Netflix drama will feature William's time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.
Other stars who have been spotted in St Andrews include Dominic West, who is playing William's father Charles.
PA
Brian Cox says Meghan Markle ‘knew what she was getting into’ when she married Harry
Brian Cox has claimed that Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she married into the royal family, and reiterated his call for the monarchy to be abolished.
The actor, 76, who stars as media mogul Logan Roy in HBO’s hit drama Succession, apparently criticised the Duchess of Sussex for entering the family with the assumption that she and Harry could “cut themselves off” from the Firm.
Ellie Muir reports:
Brian Cox says Meghan Markle ‘knew what she was getting into’ when she married Harry
‘Succession’ star apparently criticised Duchess of Sussex for marrying into the royal family and repeated his criticism of the monarchy
WATCH: Vacating Frogmore Cottage a ‘blow’ and ‘shock’ to Harry and Meghan, source claims
Prince Andrew ‘considering new tell-all interview’ after 2019 Newsnight appearance, report claims
Prince Andrew is reported to have been approached by two American broadcasters with offers to take part in a new, tell-all interview in the United Kingdom.
According to a new report, the disgraced Duke of York is considering “telling his side” in the hope of a chance of redemption, more than three years after his interview with Emily Maitlis about his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was broadcast on the BBC’s Newsnight.
Maanya Sachdeva has the story:
Prince Andrew ‘considering new tell-all interview’ after 2019 Newsnight appearance
Disgraced royal stepped back from public life shortly after BBC interview
Kate Middleton hails Irish Guards’ ‘glorious sense of humour’ on St Patrick’s Day visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated St Patrick’s Day alongside the Irish Guards, with Kate hailing their “boundless, irreverent, glorious sense of humour”.
William, who said he was “incredibly sad” to be marking the end of his time as colonel of the regiment, was joined by Kate who officially became Colonel on Friday.
The couple were attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.
Kate hails Irish Guards’ ‘glorious sense of humour’ on St Patrick’s Day visit
The Prince of Wales said he was sad to be marking the end of his time as colonel of the regiment, with his wife officially becoming Colonel
William and Kate to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Guards
The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards later on Friday (17 March).
Prince William, outgoing Colonel of the Irish Guards, will be joined by his wife Kate Middleton, incoming Colonel, at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot.
Get the full story:
William and Kate to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Guards
The Princess of Wales has taken over as Royal Colonel from her husband
William says Princess Diana would be ‘disappointed’ at level of homelessness in UK
Prince William has said that his mother, Princess Diana, would have been disappointed at the lack of progress in preventing homelessness.
Appearing in a video for this year’s Red Nose Day charity appeal, William visited people supported by the homelessness charity Groundswell, which is funded by Comic Relief.
In the video, which will be shown on BBC One on Friday (17 March) for the annual telethon, the Prince of Wales met people who had been helped by the charity.
Read the full report below:
William says Princess Diana would be disappointed by homelessness in UK
‘My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,’ said Prince of Wales
Sarah Ferguson claims she was arrested with Princess Diana at bachelorette party
Sarah Ferguson has recalled the time she was allegedly arrested with Princess Diana at Ferguson’s bachelorette party before her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of York appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show following the release of her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, which debuted on 4 March. While speaking to host Kelly Clarkson, the 63-year-old revealed that she was once arrested with Princess Diana during a night out.
Meredith Clark has the full story:
Sarah Ferguson claims she was arrested with Princess Diana at bachelorette party
‘We got into trouble a lot,’ Duchess of York says about her relationship with the late Princess of Wales
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies