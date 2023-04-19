Royal news latest: Kate ‘resents Meghan after missing Queen’s final moments’
Reports suggest that the King is using the coronation to attempt to ‘mend’ divisons in the royal family
Kate Middleton felt “resentment” towards Meghan Markle for causing her to miss Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments, according to the author of a new royal book.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson has alleged that when senior members of the royal family travelled to Scotland to visit the Queen before her death in September, King Charles ordered that Harry and Wiliam’s wives not to come.
“Privately, [Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” Jobson has said.
The author said that Kate feels “resentment” towards Meghan as she “desperately” wanted to be in Scotland.
It comes as a friend of Queen Camilla has said that the royal was left “hurt” over being labelled “the villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir.
In Spare, which was released in January, Prince Harry claimed that his stepmother leaked stories about the royal family to the media to bolster her image.
Everything you need to know about King Charles’s musical celebration
King Charles III’s coronation is almost upon us, with a Bank Holiday weekend full of celebrations fast approaching.
The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following evening on Sunday 7 May.
Staged at Windsor Castle and broadcast across the BBC, the concert will feature performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Isobel Lewis has curated everything you need to know about the musical celebration.
Calligraphers hand-finish personalised invitations to King’s coronation
Calligraphers have been carefully putting the finishing touches to the personalised invitations for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Images released on the royal family’s official social media accounts show the names of recipients being transcribed by hand in “New Royal Blue” ink on the large, intricately-decorated invitations for the 6 May ceremony.
Among the invites pictured on the royal family’s Instagram account was one for Max Woosey, dubbed “the boy in the tent”, who raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden for three years.
His invitation was jointly addressed to his father Mark, who is accompanying him.
Laura Elston reports.
Coronation souvenir programme includes ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are included in the official souvenir programme for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Kate Ng reports.
King Charles’s coronation quiche sparks mixed reaction amid egg shortage
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have chosen a quiche as their signature dish for the upcoming coronation, but the decision has received mixed reactions amidst an ongoing egg shortage in the United Kingdom.
Meredith Clark reports.
Lionel Richie shares most important lesson he’s learned about royal protocol ahead of King’s coronation
Lionel Richie has shared the most important lesson he learned about royal protocol ahead of his performance at King Charles III’s coronation in May.
The singer spoke about the upcoming coronation concert during a recent interview with E! News at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday. When asked if he’s “well-versed” about the different rules within the British monarchy, Richie noted that this isn’t his first time around the royals, but there are still things for him to learn about royal protocol.
One thing that he’s always remembered was: “Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma’am, forget everything else. Just remember sir and ma’am, and you kind of walk your way through.”
Amber Raiken reports.
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’, report claims
King Charles III is using the coronation to heal family divisions, including reconciling with Prince Andrew, sources claim.
Sources have told The Telegraph that the King is using the coronation to “mend” family divisions, including bringing Andrew, the Duke of York in “from the cold”.
Read more:
Camilla ‘hurt’ to be branded ‘villain’ by Prince Harry, friend claims
Queen Camilla was reportedly left “hurt” over being labelled “the villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir, a source has suggested.
In a new interview, sources close to the Queen have been reflecting on her journey ahead of her coronation.
“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her,” Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, told The Sunday Times of Camilla’s reaction to the memoir.
King Charles ‘asked Katy Perry for selfie’ on behalf of private secretary
King Charles III “asked” Katy Perry to take a selfie with a member of his staff when they first met.
After the King’s former deputy private secretary, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, admitted to the King that his children “love” the singer, Charles decided to ask Perry on Furssedonn-Wood’s behalf.
Ellie Muir has the story:
Coronation bank holiday weekend: How to throw a street party to celebrate King Charles III
As the UK prepares to crown a new monarch for the first time in more than 70 years, many will be planning street parties and Big Lunches, which are a mainstay at royal celebrations.
Last year, neighbourhoods throughout the country threw parties for everyone in the community to enjoy for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.
We’ve asked the experts for their top tips on throwing the ultimate coronation street party:
