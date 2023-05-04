Coronation news – live: George, Charlotte and Louis spotted at rehearsals for King’s ceremony
King Charles and senior members of the royal family were seen leaving rehearsals at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday afternoon
King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal
King Charles has been spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after attending rehearsals for his coronation on Saturday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children were also in attendance at the rehearsal.
Prince George, nine, will be a Page of Honour to the King at Saturday’s ceremony, alongside Camilla’s three grandsons.
The rehearsals follow an incident at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May), where a man was arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.
He was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, but he was not carrying a gun. The man was also carrying a “suspicious bag” and a controlled explosion was carried out.
Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said the man spoke to a police officer on guard and “asked to speak to a soldier” before throwing the cartridges over the gates.
Mr Adelekan said that while being arrested, the man raised officers’ suspicions about his backpack by telling them it “needed to be handled correctly”.
Bank holiday weekend: Met Office predicts warmest coronation in history
Showers and sunshine are on the cards as the UK prepares to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday.
Thousands of people are expected to travel to London to catch a glimpse of the monarch for a 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
In its much-anticipated coronation weekend weather forecast, the Met Office has predicted conditions could turn wet, with chances of thunder in parts of the UK, but London could see the warmest coronation in history.
Prince Harry’s waxwork at Madam Tussauds reunited with royal family for coronation
A wax figure of the Duke of Sussex has been reunited with the rest of the royal family figurines at Madame Tussauds London as Harry returns to the UK for the coronation.
The 38-year-old announced, along with the palace, in April that he would be attending the crowning of his father, the King, and his stepmother, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has decided to remain at home in Los Angeles to be with the couple’s son Prince Archie on his fourth birthday.
More than 3,000 street parties set to celebrate coronation weekend
More than 3,000 street parties are planned across England to mark the coronation, new figures show.
Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company One.Network shared with the PA news agency.
Prince George given Page of Honour role at King’s coronation
Prince George has been given an official role at the 6 May coronation – a Page of Honour to the King.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation, including schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.
George, the nine-year-old future monarch, is the most prominent among them. Camilla’s three grandsons will also join George in the role.
King to be covered in golden robes weighing 4kg for moment of crowning
The King will be wearing a collection of heavy golden robes when he is crowned King at the coronation on Saturday (6 May).
Assisted by Prince William, the monarch will put on layer upon layer of glittering coronation vestments, inspired by priestly attire, in the middle of Westminster Abbey’s coronation theatre during the religious service.
What’s the difference between Camilla’s Queen and Queen Consort titles?
Queen Consort Camilla will officially be named Queen Camilla at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday (6 May).
The invitations for the King’s forthcoming coronation revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new title. She was referred to as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.
The decision is unprecedented since the late Queen Elizabeth II said in February last year that it was her “sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort”. Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that Camilla will be known as Queen after the coronation.
Smiling Princess Charlotte photographed ahead of eighth birthday
The young princess was photographed grinning in a white dress with flowers on it by her mother, the Princess of Wales, in Windsor this weekend.
The family will be centre stage at the King’s coronation on May 6 – and Charlotte and her brothers are expected to watch their grandfather be crowned.
Princess Anne throws doubt on ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy: ‘It doesn’t sound like a good idea’
The Princess Royal has defended the role of the monarchy in the modern world in a rare, candid interview.
Princess Anne sat down with Canada’s CBC News ahead of her brother King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday 6 May. She is set to take part in the coronation procession as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting.
Asked if there were conversations about relevance within the royal family, Anne said it was “not a conversation I that I would necessarily have”.
King Charles’ biographer details how the monarch is different from Queen Elizabeth
Jonathan Dimbleby, who presented two documentaries on King Charles III, has detailed the major differences between the new sovereign and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The broadcaster presented the 1994 ITV documentary Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role as well as the 2022 documentary Charles, The Monarch and the Man, and has come to know the King well over the past 30 years.
Ahead of the King and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation on Saturday 6 May, Dimbleby reflected on how Charles’ personality and impact differs from his predecessor, who died last September.
Coronation dress rehearsals featuring state coaches take place overnight in London
The first glimpses of the coronation have been revealed as rehearsals took place in central London in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with only three days to go until the big day.
Hundreds of soldiers, many on horseback, marched down from Buckingham Palace past Trafalgar Square and Downing Street to Westminster Abbey.
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach were marched down the Mall as part of the preparations for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday 6 May.
