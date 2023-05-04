✕ Close King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles has been spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after attending rehearsals for his coronation on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children were also in attendance at the rehearsal.

Prince George, nine, will be a Page of Honour to the King at Saturday’s ceremony, alongside Camilla’s three grandsons.

The rehearsals follow an incident at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May), where a man was arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.

He was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, but he was not carrying a gun. The man was also carrying a “suspicious bag” and a controlled explosion was carried out.

Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said the man spoke to a police officer on guard and “asked to speak to a soldier” before throwing the cartridges over the gates.

Mr Adelekan said that while being arrested, the man raised officers’ suspicions about his backpack by telling them it “needed to be handled correctly”.