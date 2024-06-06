✕ Close King Charles reads diary entry from grandfather George VI on D-Day anniversary

The Prince of Wales said his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales would have loved to have joined the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, as she continues to recover following her cancer diagnosis.

Footage showed William speaking to a veteran following the major event in Portsmouth, when he appeared to say “she is” when asked whether Kate was “getting any better”.

The prince added: “She’d love to be here today.”

The King and Queen both appeared to have tears in their eyes as they paid tribute to veterans at the memorial event.

Charles told the crowd “we are eternally in debt” to veterans.

“It is a near-impossible task to imagine the emotion of that day,” he said, adding: “It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”

The King’s appearance was his first public speech and his most high-profile appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

Prince William also emphasised the importance of remembering “those who served and those who waved them off”.