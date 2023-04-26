Royal news – live: Prince Harry says tabloid press was always ‘third party’ in his relationships, court hears
Despite trying to be the ‘best partner’ he could, the Duke said ‘every woman has her limit’
The Duke of Sussex has said he felt like the tabloid press was a “third party” in all of his relationships.
In court documents revealed at the High Court in London on Tuesday, Harry said he always tried to be “the best partner” he could be, but “every woman has her limit”.
He said that the tabloid press always became involved in his relationships, and tried to ruin them.
“Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could, but every woman has her limit,” he said in a witness statement.
“Unfortunately, they are not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as a third party.
“At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal.”
Meanwhile, the court also heard that the Prince of Wales allegedly reached a settlement, that the late queen was aware of, with publisher News Group Newspapers over claims of hacking.
He claimed that the tabloid press felt like it “owned” him, despite him only being 5% funded by the taxpayer while he was a working royal.
“Despite the common misconception, I was no more than 5% funded by the taxpayer while I was a working royal in the UK, yet it felt as though the tabloid press thought that they owned me absolutely, and deserved to know everything there is to know about me, my life, my movements and the lives of those people who came into my orbit,” he said.
Harry claimed that the tabloid press cast him as a “thicko” and a “cheat”, and that he ended up “playing up” to the headlines they wrote about him.
“As a teenager and in my early twenties, I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to place upon me,” he said.
“It was a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a ‘damaged’ young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers. Looking back on it now, such behaviour on their part is utterly vile.”
He said that the tabloids hoped for him to undergo a “total and very public breakdown”.
“Despite them all knowing about what I was dealing with throughout the years, they kept on doubling down their efforts rather than letting up,” he said.
“That is grotesque and sadistic - and no doubt they were hoping for a total and very public breakdown.”
Harry makes Meghan giggle as couple appear on Jumborton at Lakers game
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on a date night in Los Angeles on Monday night, as Prince Harry prepares to attend his father’s coronation in less than two weeks.
Harry and Meghan Markle were broadcast on the Crypto.com Arena’s Jumbotron during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
A clip of the couple shared on social media showed Meghan giggling as Harry appears to lean towards her for a kiss.
Kate Ng reports:
Meghan appears to dodge Harry’s advances as couple appear on Jumbotron at Lakers game
Harry will be in the UK for the King’s coronation in less than two weeks, while Meghan will remain in California with their two children
Queen ‘backed’ my bid to seek apology from Rupert Murdoch, says Prince Harry
The High Court has been told that the late Queen backed the Duke of Sussex’s bid for an apology from media mogul Rupert Murdoch but were blocked by Charles’ staff, reports Jess Glass.
Prince Harry is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles. In his written statement, the duke said he was angry about “appalling treatment” his wife had faced from Murdoch-owned newspapers and was “frustrated” about a lack of progress on phone hacking.
Harry said his brother, the Prince of Wales, was “very understanding and supportive and agreed that we needed to do it” and “suggested that I seek permission from ‘granny”’ - the late Queen.
The duke continued: “I spoke to her shortly afterwards and said something along the lines of: ‘Are you happy for me to push this forward, do I have your permission?’ And she said: ‘Yes.”’
Harry said the Queen’s then-director of communications Sally Osman was then “given the green light to approach senior executives at NGN on behalf of the institution, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, William and me, to broker a resolution and an apology from Mr Murdoch”.
However, Harry claimed that there was “very little support” from the Queen’s private secretary, as well as staff from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House “despite my grandmother having given her consent”.
Who is in line for the British throne?
When Queen Elizabeth II died last year, Britain bid goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch.
In Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, the British line of succession has seen many changes and following the Queen’s death, her son King Charles III was the next royal to ascend to the throne.
The royal line of succession has decided who will be the next king or queen of Great Britain for hundreds of years, and now with new generation of royals, there is a now long list of people who could be our next monarch.
Furvah Shah takes a look in this explainer:
Full report: Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone-hacking
Prince William was paid a “very large sum of money” by Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper business to settle a phone-hacking claim, the High Court has heard.
The Prince of Wales allegedly received the secret payment after bringing a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World.
My colleague Joe Middleton has the full report here:
What other legal action is Prince Harry taking?
The claim against the Sun publisher is one of a number of legal actions currently being brought by Prince Harry, who appeared in person at the High Court last month for a preliminary hearing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday.
He is also expected to give evidence at a trial over allegations of unlawful information against tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), due to begin next month, with Harry due to appear in court in June.
What is the purpose of this week’s hearing?
This week’s hearing in the case against Sun publisher News Group Newspapers is expected to last three days.
The judge is determining whether the claims by Prince Harry and actor Hugh Grant should progress to a trial.
If it goes ahead, the trial is due to be heard in January next year.
‘I almost missed the email to bake Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake’
Baker Claire Ptak has told The Independent of how she nearly missed out on the biggest job of her career: making the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake.
Prudence Wade has the interview here:
‘I almost missed the email to bake Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake’
British-American baker Claire Ptak tells Prudence Wade about baking for the Sussexes, how patience is more important than skill when it comes to baking and bringing a slice of Californian sunshine to East London