Prince Harry interview – live: Duke of Sussex says marijuana ‘really helped’ him in live Q&A
Speaking to author Gabor Mate in a live interview after he and Meghan Markle were ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry also said cocaine ‘did nothing’ for him
Prince Harry has revealed in an interview with author Gabor Mate that marijuana “really helped” him mentally.
The Duke of Sussex, speaking during the livestreamed conversation on Saturday evening, said cocaine “did nothing” for him. He added: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”
He also said that some British soldiers were not “necessarily” supportive of military efforts in Afghanistan.
Dr Gabor Mate said he did not align with the West during the conflict. Harry responded: “One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war.
“But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do.
“So there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do.”
It comes after the Harry and wife Meghan have been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage by King Charles.
Sources claimed that the couple are “not fighting” the decision, as they are said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped to California.
Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD
Dr Gabor Mate diagnosed the Duke of Sussex with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) during their livestream conversation on Saturday night.
Dr Mate told Prince Harry that he had the condition after reading his book Spare.
The Duke of Sussex responded: “thanks for the free session”.
Prince Harry left Royal Family because he felt ‘different’
Prince Harry said that he made the decision to leave The Firm as his felt “different” from the rest of his family.
The Duke of Sussex said: “People have said that my wife saved me, I was stuck in this world and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that.
“But none of the elements of my life would have been possible without me seeing it for myself.”
Prince Harry discusses use of psychedelics
Prince Harry has spoke of the benefits of using psychedelics and that it helped him deal with the trauma caused by his mother’s death.
His comments came after Dr Gabor Mate discussed the use of Ayahuasca with his patients.
The Duke of Sussex said: “It was the cleaning of the windshield, removal of life’s filters.
“It removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold onto for a period of time
“For me I started doing it recreationally and then started to realise how good it was for me. I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past.”
Rebel Wilson claims Meghan Markle is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry
Rebel Wilson has described the Duchess of Sussex as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, the Duke of Sussex.
The Pitch Perfect star recalled her first encounter with the royal couple, which she said happened through a mutual friend who is a polo player.
Find out what she had to say below:
Rebel Wilson claims Meghan Markle is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry
The actor recalled introducing her mother to the royal couple
Therapy helped me overcome my mother’s death, says Duke of Sussex
The Duke of Sussex said that therapy helped him overcome the death of his mother when he was a child.
During the livestreamed conversation with author Dr Gabor Mate, the trauma specialist said that therapy was like “bursting a bubble.”
Prince Harry responded: “My awareness to my own story my own self was distorted, perhaps because of my environment and what it foes to you but also because of society.’
He added: “When I started to unpack 12 year-old Harry and when my mother died it was scary.
“I thought that when I went to therapy that it would cure me, and that I would lose whatever I had left of my mother... it was the opposite - I turned into what I thought should be sadness to show that I missed her into knowing that she would want me to be happy.”
Marijuana ‘really helped me’, says Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex has said marijuana “really helped” him mentally.
Prince Harry, speaking during a livestreamed conversation with author Dr Gabor Mate, said cocaine “did nothing” for him.
He added: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”
King Charles evicting ‘flamethrowers’ Harry and Meghan is a move to ‘save monarchy’, Piers Morgan says
Piers Morgan has said that King Charles III is “moving to save the monarchy” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he requests that the pair “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Speaking on his TalkTV show Piers Uncensored Thursday (2 March), Morgan said: “Moving to save the monarchy and its reputation from these two flamethrowers, who keep wanting to trash it and burn it to the ground.”
Ellie Muir reports:
King Charles is evicting Harry and Meghan to ‘save monarchy’, Piers Morgan says
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their UK residence in Windsor
British soldiers not ‘necessarily’ supportive of Afghanistan war, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry has said some British soldiers were not “necessarily” supportive of military efforts in Afghanistan.
During a livestreamed conversation, author Dr Gabor Mate said he did not align with the West during the conflict.
Harry responded: “One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war.
“But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do.
“So there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do.”
I do not see myself as a victim, Prince Harry says
Prince Harry has told a live event to promote his memoir, Spare, that he does not consider himself a victim.
The Duke of Sussex said: “I definitely don’t see myself as a victim”. He added that he thought sharing his experiences would will help some people out there”.
Prince Harry takes part in new interview and has ‘nothing to lose’ after Frogmore Cottage eviction
The Duke of Sussex will appear in a new interview on Saturday evening (4 March) to speak about his controversial memoir, Spare.
But the livestreamed event for readers of the book comes just days after it emerged that he and the Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
Experts believe that Prince Harry has more “ammunition” against the royal family and could reveal further bombshells during the interview tonight as he has “nothing to lose” following the eviction.
Read our report:
Prince Harry has ‘nothing to lose’ after eviction as he takes part in new interview
The Duke of Sussex will be interviewed by Gabor Mate during the livestreamed event
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies