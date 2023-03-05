Harry and Meghan news latest: Sussexes ‘confirm official invitation to King’s coronation via email’
The King has extended an invitation to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring to the controversial couple
King Charles III has reportedly officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
It comes after reports that the King may offer the couple a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York, after asking them to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
It is understood that the King has instead offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to his disgraced brother, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.
On Saturday evening (4 March), Harry took part in a new interview with author Gabor Mate, during which he revealed that the lack of physical affection he received as a child impacts the way he parents his two children, Archie and Lilibet, today.
He also spoke candidly about his drug use and said that marijuana “really helped him mentally, while cocaine “did nothing” for him.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the King’s decision to ask them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, it has been reported.
A source close to the couple has said they are “OK” with the King’s decision and are “not fighting it”.
Harry and Meghan have reportedly received official invitation to the King’s coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been officially invited to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation in May via “email correspondence”.
A spokesperson for the couple was quoted by The Times as saying that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet disclosed whether or not they will accept the invitation and fly to the UK for the ceremony.
The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how he “always felt slightly different” from other members of the royal family and said his mother felt the same way.
He also said he does not consider himself a “victim” and thought that sharing his experiences through his book would help “some people out there”.
Prince Harry has shared some of his parenting strategies when raising his children and how he responds during their “outbursts”.
During the Q&A portion of the event, one event guest asked for advice on how to raise children to be “kind, emphatic, and humble humans”. In response, Harry said how important it is for children to feel “love” and be given the opportunity to “be themselves”.
The King will reportedly offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an old suite of rooms that previously belonged to the Duke of York in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence, after asking them to vacate Frogmore Cottage.
Following their eviction from their UK home, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to face difficulties if they ever want to visit the UK if they are not offered alternative accommodation by the monarch.
The Mail on Sunday has now quoted a source as saying: “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother [Prince] Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.
“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”
It is understood that Andrew has been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, but is “resisting” moving out of his current residence, the Royal Lodge. He has lived there for nearly 20 years.
Prince Harry has revealed that using marijuana and psychedelics helped him deal with trauma in his life, as he is diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD) during a livestream interview.
The Duke of Sussex spoke to Dr Gabor Mate, a trauma expert, and they covered a wide range of topics, including his mother’s death, drug use, his time in the army, and his relationship with other members of the royal family.
If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to decide not to attend King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring, it would “cast a shadow” over the celebrations, a royal commentator has predicted.
Speculation over whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly to the UK to attend the ceremony has increased after it emerged that they were asked to “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
It is not known if the Sussexes will receive an invitation to the coronation, although this is expected. However, the King’s decision to request that they move out of Frogmore Cottage and offer the keys to the Duke York instead has reportedly “stunned” the couple.
Piers Morgan has said that King Charles III is “moving to save the monarchy” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he requests that the pair “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence handed to them by the late Queen after their marriage in 2018.
They are now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to their home in California. Reportedly, Prince Andrew has been offered the keys to the cottage.
The Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.
Over the years, various members of the royal family have lived in the 10-bedroom house, which was first built as a retreat for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801.
It is currently known for being the first marital home and UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Rebel Wilson has described the Duchess of Sussex as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, the Duke of Sussex.
The Pitch Perfect star recalled her first encounter with the royal couple, which she said happened through a mutual friend who is a polo player.
Appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Wilson, 43, said she introduced her mother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
