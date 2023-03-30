Royal news - latest: Harry arrives for final day of privacy hearing as King addresses German parliament
Harry’s appearance at High Court comes as Charles addresses Bundestag in fluent German
Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court for the final day of a preliminary hearing in a privacy battle against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
The Duke of Sussex was pictured entering the building’s side entrance at around 1.45pm on the fourth day of the hearing, during which ANL is hoping to have the claims dismissed without a trial.
Earlier this week, Harry accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard earlier this week.
The allegation emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile case, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.
Meanwhile, the King has become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.
Charles has delivered a speech that will celebrate the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.
Latest photos from Charles and Camilla’s Germany visit
Tom Peck: If Prince Harry has his way, this is going to be the story of 2023
In the modern world, when conflicts turn hot, they also turn complicated. When one country invades another, it is not uncommon for it to end up with less, not more, than when it started, (writes Tom Peck).
Not that long ago, capitalism and communism were engaged in what really should have been a straightforward existential struggle, but it hadn’t even been going for all that long before America was secretly selling guns to Iran and sending the profits to a guerrilla movement in Nicaragua for reasons that really don’t make sense even on the tenth reading of the Wikipedia page on the subject.
If Prince Harry has his way, this is going to be the story of 2023 | Tom Peck
The Duke of Sussex is suing the Daily Mail for running what he alleges to be a covert surveillance operation on him, yet his witness statement on the matter appears to be more concerned with ramping up another conflict – with his own family
Prince Harry spotted wearing £800 Dior shirt, complete with 18-carat gold embroidery
Prince Harry donned an £800 Dior shirt as he reappeared at the High Court for the final day of a preliminary hearing in London.
The shirt, which the luxury designer describes as being “crafted in luxurious and soft white cotton poplin”, is emblazoned with an embroidered bee, sewn using 18-carat gold thread.
Dior recommends the shirt be worn either with a suit “for a timeless look” or with jeans “for more laid-back allure,” according to its description.
The Duke of Sussex opted for the former after his lawyers resisted an “ambitious” and “unattractive” bid by the publisher of the Daily Mail to end his legal action against it.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence arrives at High Court
Baroness Doreen Lawrence has arrived in the courtroom for the final day of the preliminary hearing involving Associated Newspapers Limited.
Harry pictured arriving at High Court
Harry arrives at High Court
Prince Harry has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the final day of a preliminary hearing in a set of privacy claims against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
He arrived through the building’s side entrance around 1:45pm.
King Charles visits Ukrainian refugees in Berlin
The King has been photographed visiting the Tegel Refugee Centre in Berlin, where he is seen talking to Ukrainian people and families given refuge there.
Latest images of Charles and Camilla’s trip to Germany
UK’s friendship with Germany ‘meant so much to my beloved mother’, says Charles
King Charles spoke earnestly of late Queen Elizabeth II’s affection for Germany during his historic address to the Bundestag on Thursday.
“This friendship meant so much to my beloved mother, the late Queen, who often spoke of the 15 official visits she made to Germany, including her five state visits,” he said.
“The first of those, in 1965, came when our continent was still deeply scarred by war, and the trauma of conflict. Hers was the wartime generation, and like my father, the Queen had served in uniform.
“That my parents’ 11-day tour of Germany should prove to be a pivotal moment in the reconciliation between our nations was, therefore, a matter of great personal significance to them both.
“My mother understood the immense achievement that reconciliation represented, and in returning to Germany time and again, she was determined to play her own part. It is, perhaps, for this reason that Her late Majesty won a particular place in the affection of the German people.”