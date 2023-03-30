✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for phone-tapping and privacy case

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court for the final day of a preliminary hearing in a privacy battle against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The Duke of Sussex was pictured entering the building’s side entrance at around 1.45pm on the fourth day of the hearing, during which ANL is hoping to have the claims dismissed without a trial.

Earlier this week, Harry accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard earlier this week.

The allegation emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile case, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.

Meanwhile, the King has become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.

Charles has delivered a speech that will celebrate the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.