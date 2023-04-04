✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

Prince Harry is believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his surprise visit to the UK last week.

The Duke of Sussex attended a London court for his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, along with other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John.

Harry’s visit coincided with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s royal visit to Germany, as preparations for their coronation next month get into full swing.

The Duke’s visit marked the first time he had returned to the UK since the King informed him that he and his family would be asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, five-bedroom property, which has reportedly now been offered to Prince Andrew.

The Telegraph reports that Harry is thought to have flown back to his family’s home in California on Thursday 30 March, and is likely to have used the visit to arrange his and Meghan’s belongings ahead of moving out of their London residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received email correspondence from Buckingham Palace about attending the coronation next month, but have not disclosed any details about whether they will be among the other guests.