Royal news latest: Kate ‘resents Meghan after missing Queen’s final moments’
Reports suggest that the King is using the coronation to attempt to ‘mend’ divisons in the royal family
Kate Middleton felt “resentment” towards Meghan Markle for causing her to miss Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments, according to the author of a new royal book.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson has alleged that when senior members of the royal family travelled to Scotland to visit the Queen before her death in September, King Charles ordered that Harry and Wiliam’s wives not to come.
“Privately, [Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” Jobson has said.
The author said that Kate feels “resentment” towards Meghan as she “desperately” wanted to be in Scotland.
It comes as a friend of Queen Camilla has said that the royal was left “hurt” over being labelled “the villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir.
In Spare, which was released in January, Prince Harry claimed that his stepmother leaked stories about the royal family to the media to bolster her image.
In a new interview, sources close to the Queen have been reflecting on her journey ahead of her coronation.
“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her,” Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, told The Sunday Times of Camilla’s reaction to the memoir.
Kate Middleton ‘resents’ Meghan Markle for causing her to miss the Queen’s final moments, author claims
Kate Middleton felt “resentment” towards Meghan Markle for causing her to miss Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments, according to the author of a new royal book.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson, who is the author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, made new claims about the late monarch’s family during a recent interview with Australian publication The Daily Telegraph.
He noted that before the Queen died at her home in Scotland in September, immediate members of her family rushed to the city to see her.
“Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan.”
He added: “Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”
Kate ‘resents’ Meghan for causing her to miss the Queen’s last moments, author claims
The Princess of Wales was reportedly asked not to go to Scotland in September so it was ‘fairer on Meghan’
Charles’s Diana ‘agony’ to heated exchanges with William: 6 talking points in new biography about the King
A new biography about King Charles III, authored by royal biographer Robert Jobson, has been released.
The book, titled Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, charts the new monarch’s trajectory from his birth to his ascension to the throne, which took place after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.
It also contains new claims about members of the royal family and about Charles’s personal feelings on how certain events in his life have unfolded.
The 6 biggest moments in new King Charles biography
Royal biographer Robert Jobson’s book promises to reveal the ‘man behind the crown’
King Charles III makes TIME 100 Most Influential People list
King Charles III has been named as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.
The new monarch appeared on the list under the Icons category, alongside author Salman Rushdie, Chinese dissident Peng Lifa, actor Jennifer Coolidge, trans journalist Imara Jones, and others.
Kate Ng reports:
King Charles III makes TIME 100 Most Influential People list
British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was tapped to write about the new monarch for the list
Camilla is the ‘Yin to King Charles’s Yang’, says insider
“[Camilla] is the yin to his yang,” the insider told People. “She is the type to say, ‘It’ll all be fine, let’s crack on and get on with things.’”
Camilla is the ‘Yin to King Charles’s Yang’, says insider
A source has described the comfort that Camilla has provided to Charles in the lead up to the coronation
Deepak Chopra says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘struggling’ amid royal family rift
Author Deepak Chopra has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling right now” amidst their rift with the British royal family.
The Indian-American mindfulness expert, who appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday special podcast back in 2020, recently gave insight into the Sussexes’ current state of mind as Harry prepares to attend King Charles III’s coronation next month.
While speaking at a red carpet event in London, Chopra said about his work with the royal couple: “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It has been periodic – they’re struggling right now.”
Meredith Clark reports:
Deepak Chopra says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘struggling’
‘I think there’s too much drama around them,’ the Indian-American author said
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’, report claims
King Charles III is using the coronation to heal family divisions, including reconciling with Prince Andrew, sources claim.
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’
The disgraced Prince Andrew has reportedly ‘refused’ King Charles’s order to leave Royal Lodge
Anointing of King Charles III at coronation will not be shown on TV
The sacred anointing of King Charles III will not be screened on television during the coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.
Palace sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the King will follow in his mother’s footsteps by barring cameras from filming the moment he will be anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Kate Ng reports:
Anointing of King Charles III at coronation will not be shown on TV
The sacred ceremony will be shielded from public view as it has been in previous coronations
Prince George to carry a sword at King Charles’s coronation ‘to protect grandfather’
Prince George will carry a ceremonial sword at King Charles III’s coronation in May as a traditional representation of him acting as a protector of his grandfather.
The nine-year-old is second-in-line to the throne and will hold a small ceremonial sword in his role as the Page of Honour.
His parents, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales are said to be “very excited and delighted” about his role as Page of Honour.
Gabby Colvin reports:
Prince George to carry a sword at King Charles’s coronation ‘to protect grandfather’
The sword is part of a tradition whereby the grandson must protect the King