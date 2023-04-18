✕ Close Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation while Meghan will stay in California

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton felt “resentment” towards Meghan Markle for causing her to miss Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments, according to the author of a new royal book.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson has alleged that when senior members of the royal family travelled to Scotland to visit the Queen before her death in September, King Charles ordered that Harry and Wiliam’s wives not to come.

“Privately, [Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” Jobson has said.

The author said that Kate feels “resentment” towards Meghan as she “desperately” wanted to be in Scotland.

It comes as a friend of Queen Camilla has said that the royal was left “hurt” over being labelled “the villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir.

In Spare, which was released in January, Prince Harry claimed that his stepmother leaked stories about the royal family to the media to bolster her image.