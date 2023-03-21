Royal news – latest: William and Kate share Mother’s Day photos as Sarah Ferguson praises Eugenie and Beatrice
Royal family celebrated Mother’s Day with a series of previously unseen photos, along with a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II
What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared unseen family photographs for Mother’s Day.
Kensington Palace shared the images over the weekend, including one that showed Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis sitting in a tree together.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also shared a Mother’s Day post as she praised her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.
It recently emerged that Prince Harry was asked by the Home Office to give 28 days’ notice before making any trips to the UK.
Meanwhile, speculation is still rife as to whether Harry and Meghan will attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation in May.
Fans of The Crown are also reacting to the latest photos from the set of season six, with many shocked at the actor playing Prince William’s “uncanny” resemblance to the Prince of Wales.
Princess of Wales shares Mother’s Day message and unseen family photograph
The Princess of Wales has shared a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, accompanied by an unseen photograph of herself with her three children.
The photograph shows Kate with Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, sitting in a tree smiling at the camera.
The caption reads: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” with a red heart emoji.
Australians seek Bank Holiday to celebrate King Charles's Coronation
An online petition has been launched as Australian residents call for an extra Bank Holiday to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation on 6 May.
So far, the petition only has a little over 1,000 signatures.
The petition description states: “The Australian Monarchist League is calling on the Commonwealth Government to follow the precedent set by successive Australian Governments for the 1902, 1911, 1937, and 1953 coronations of previous Australian Monarchs and give the event its due respect with inclusive and lasting celebrations.”
Sussexes ‘struck deal’ with Buckingham palace to pay ‘no further rent’ on Frogmore Cottage, report claims
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly struck a deal with Buckingham Palace to pay no further rent on Frogmore Cottage after refunding the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used for its refurbishment.
The royal home became the centre of a new row at the beginning of March, after it was reported that King Charles III had “evicted” Harry and Meghan from the residence and offered the keys to the Duke of York instead.
WATCH: King Charles urges nations to ‘strive together’ in first Commonwealth Day speech as monarch
Kate Middleton launches business taskforce to support her early development programme
The Princess of Wales is launching a business taskforce on early childhood, with global firms such as Unilever, Ikea, Deloitte and Lego on board.
Kate is hosting an inaugural meeting of the taskforce at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London on Tuesday, with Aviva, Co-op and Iceland among the other major companies joining her.
NatWest Group’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose described it as a “critical issue” for the future growth and success of the UK’s economy and society.
The gathering will discuss how the business community can build a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them.
Kensington Palace said the taskforce will play an “essential role” in the princess’s focus on transforming the way society prioritises youngsters in the first few years of their lives.
Amanda Berry, chief executive of the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said: “We all have a role to play in building a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them, and it is fantastic to see business leaders placing the subject of early childhood at the heart of their organisations.
“Businesses play a key role within society and with their huge reach to their employees, consumers and the wider community, their involvement can have a transformative impact on the health and happiness of generations to come.”
NatWest’s Dame Alison said: “This is a critical issue for the future growth and success of our businesses, our economy and our society.
“As business leaders, we have an important responsibility to the colleagues, customers and communities we serve.
“This taskforce can deliver positive change by bringing together a wealth of experience across the private sector to help provide the support and resources that young children and their carers need to thrive.”
The Business Taskforce for Early Childhood will be “run by business, for business”, the Palace said.
PA
Camilla could be crowned Queen Camilla at coronation, not Queen Consort
Camilla will be known as Queen, rather than Queen Consort, after her and King Charles III’s coronation, it has been reported.
The royal’s future title appears to have been confirmed in the coronation edition of the Bible that is set to be released ahead of the ceremony in May. In it, it apparently refers to the coronation of “their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.
Prince Andrew in ‘despair’ that King Charles has not shared £650million inheritance
Prince Andrew is “in despair” that the King has not shared out their mother’s inheritence, according to reports.
King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650million estate, under a 1993 agreement meaning no inheritance tax was owed.
The King’s siblings Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 59, as well as Prince Andrew, 63, inherited nothing from the Queen, and are said to share “some resentment” because of this.
Sarah Ferguson says it is ‘so sad’ to watch the ‘demise’ of Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson has lamented how “sad” it is to watch her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s “demise” in the eyes of the public.
During an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new book, the 63-year-old opened up about how she and the disgraced duke have “always been there” for one another.
The hint that Harry and Meghan will be at King Charles’ coronation
Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend King Charles III’s coronation, it has been reported.
Although the King does not know if the couple plan to travel from California to London for the ceremony, the Sussexes are apparently being factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining.
Meghan Markle shares ‘famous’ cake recipe in chef José Andrés’ new cookbook
Meghan Markle has shared one of her signature cake recipes in chef José Andrés’ newest cookbook.
Earlier this week, Penguin Random House announced that the Spanish chef’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen would be releasing its first book, The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope, which is set to come out in September 2023. The publisher also noted the cookbook will feature recipes from some famous faces, including the Duchess of Sussex’s recipe for her Lemon Oil Cake.
