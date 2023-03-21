✕ Close What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared unseen family photographs for Mother’s Day.

Kensington Palace shared the images over the weekend, including one that showed Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis sitting in a tree together.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also shared a Mother’s Day post as she praised her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

It recently emerged that Prince Harry was asked by the Home Office to give 28 days’ notice before making any trips to the UK.

Meanwhile, speculation is still rife as to whether Harry and Meghan will attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation in May.

Fans of The Crown are also reacting to the latest photos from the set of season six, with many shocked at the actor playing Prince William’s “uncanny” resemblance to the Prince of Wales.