The full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the coronation ceremony has been released.
Among them are former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, who will carry St Edward’s Staff, and former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.
The moment that the King will be crowned has been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail.
The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. One of the engravings imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment he will be crowned.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has signed with a major talent agency that represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, according to reports.
Meghan will be represented at WME, which has celebrity clients including Rihanna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Matt Damon.
The King and Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation – schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.
Prominent among them is Charles’s eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla’s three grandsons.
The Queen Consort will also have two Ladies in Attendance – her sister Annabel Elliot and her trusted friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne – whose roles will be to support her through elements of the service.
As the procession of the King and Camilla, their regalia, senior clerics and other figures makes its way through the nave and quire of Westminster Abbey, pages will hold the robes of some of the leading individuals taking part.
Family friends and close relatives have been chosen for the key supporting roles by Charles and Camilla
Three new photographs of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace have been shared ahead of the coronation.
The images were taken in the palace’s blue drawing room last month. One photograph shows the King and Queen Consort standing side by side in front of a portrait of Charles’s great-grandfather King George V.
The portrait was painted shortly after King George V’s own coronation in June 1911.
The portraits were captured in the blue drawing room in Buckingham Palace
The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is taking place just a week from now.
Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday May 5, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.
Here is a look at what else is happening day by day and how the coronation celebrations will unfold.
Three days of events are taking place to mark the crowning of Charles as King
A complete recording of the King’s coronation ceremony will be released globally on the day of the historic event.
The recording, featuring both the music and spoken word from the ceremony, will be available to stream and download on 6 May.
It is the first time in history that such a recording has been produced, marking an unprecedented event in both recorded music and British royal history.
The recording, featuring both the music and spoken word from the ceremony, will be available to stream and download on Saturday 6 May
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is fast approaching – and with it, a long weekend for the country to celebrate the occasion.
As with his mother’s jubilee, the King has also given Britons a public holiday to honour his coronation. The ceremony falls on Saturday 6 May, with a Coronation Concert scheduled on Sunday 7 May and a bank holiday on Monday 8 May.
As the UK prepares to crown a new monarch for the first time in more than 70 years, many will be planning street parties and Big Lunches, which are a mainstay at royal celebrations.
Here’s how you can throw a street party to celebrate:
The long weekend to mark the crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla is just weeks away
Meghan’s father Thomas Markle asks how he can ‘fix’ their relationship
The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle Sr has expressed a desire to “fix” his relationship with his daughter.
Meghan Markle and Thomas Sr have a strained relationship, which came to a head after Thomas collaborated with paparazzi to stage several photo shoots before her wedding to Harry in 2018.
Thomas has now sat down for an interview with Australian news programme 7News Spotlight, which will be released on Sunday (30 April).
Isobel Lewis has the full story:
Thomas suffered a stroke in May
When was the Queen’s coronation?
As the country gears up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May 2023, many will be remembering the crowning of his late mother 71 years earlier, a defining event in 20th century British history.
Joanna Whitehead charts the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation:
Her Majesty was just 27 years-old at her coronation
Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced the title of the official coronation anthem.
The acclaimed composer has been tasked with creating a song for the 6 May celebrations, which will see the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Ellie Muir reports:
The song will be performed and recorded live at the coronation ceremony on 6 May
Unseen footage of Meghan Markle as a teenage homecoming queen to air on Australian TV
Previously unseen home videos of the Duchess of Sussex as a homecoming queen during her high school days will air on Australian TV this weekend.
Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, and half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr, provided the footage to Australian news programme 7News Spotlight as part of a new set of interviews.
Find out more below:
The home videos were shared by the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged family