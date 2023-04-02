Royal news - latest: King Charles’ Germany trip hailed a success as UK prepares for coronation
The crowning of the King and Queen Consort will take place on 6 May
King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation is just over a month away, with preparations throughout the UK getting into full swing for the big bank holiday weekend.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday 6 May, and Britons are being given a bank holiday on Monday 8 May to continue the celebrations. A coronation concert will be held on Sunday 7 May, and will feature performances from “global music icons and contemporary stars”.
The monarch has just returned from Germany for his first state visit since ascending the throne. Although his trip was meant to start with a visit to France, this was postponed due to civil unrest in the country as workers protest the raising of the pension age - nevertheless, the King’s three-day visit to Germany has been hailed as a success as he became the first monarch to address the German parliament, the Bundestag.
Elsewhere in the royal family, the Duke of Sussex flew to the UK unexpectedly last week to appear at the High Court in London for a hearing in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.
While he remains in the country, Prince Harry is not expected to see his father, the King, or his brother, the Prince of Wales, as relations among the family remain strained after he released his tell-all memoir, Spare. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received email correspondence from Buckingham Palace about attending the coronation, but have not disclosed any details about whether they will be among the other guests.
In other news, Meghan Markle won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle this week. She was accused by her relative of spreading “malicious lies” during an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.
But on Thursday a Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that Markle’s statements were pure opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.
Camilla impresses with fashion choices on state visit to Germany
The King and Queen Consort recently visited Germany on their first trip to the country since Charles’ reign began.
A regal wardrobe was required for the string of high profile engagements, and Camilla wowed the crowds with her outfits.
The Queen Consort has opted for bold colours and glittering gowns. By Katie Wright.
King’s inaugural state visit boosted by Germany’s warm welcome
Completing a major milestone for the first time can be daunting even for a King but the inaugural state visit of Charles’s reign appears to have been a success.
It did not begin in auspicious circumstances, with the first leg to France postponed after days of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension age reforms culminated in violent scenes from Paris to Bordeaux.
Charles and the Queen Consort were left amazed by the large crowds who turned out to see them emerge on to the balcony of Hamburg City Hall.
Everything you need to know about Queen Consort Camilla’s family tree
The Queen Consort will be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III, at the highly anticipated coronation ceremony on 6 May.
The royal, 75, is expected to be crowned Queen instead of Queen Consort after the coronation, with the coronation edition of the Bible reportedly dropping the title in its commemoration message.
As the nation prepares for the major ceremony – the UK’s first coronation since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953 – many people are interested in learning more about the new monarch’s wife and her family tree.
Camilla’s family has long had links to the royal family
Paul O’Grady once tried to convince Queen Elizabeth II to adopt a rescue corgi
The late Paul O’Grady once attempted to persuade Queen Elizabeth II to adopt her own rescue corgi when she visited Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, it has been revealed.
Ali Taylor, a friend of O’Grady and head of behaviour at the animal charity, said that the actor comedian had such a passion for rescue dogs that he tried to get the late monarch to take one home to Buckingham Palace with her.
The pair bonded over their love for animals
King Charles praises Queen’s Green Canopy scheme after 3 million trees planted
King Charles III has offered his “heartfelt thanks” to people involved in the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) after the initiative announced it has planted more than three million trees.
The scheme was launched in May 2021 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and was extended after her death in September last year to allow people to plant trees in memoriam.
The scheme was launched in May 2021 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Friends close to Prince Andrew rubbish reports he is planning to write memoir
Friends close to Prince Andrew have hit out at reports that he is planning to write a memoir.
On Sunday, a number of newspapers claimed that the Duke of York was in talks to produce a tell-all autobiography, following the success of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’.
However, friends of his family have taken the unusual step to make his views known following the reports.
Was Prince Charles's School Boarding School Experience as Awful as The Crown Depicts?
Fact versus fiction on how The Crown depicts Prince Charles's experience at Gordonstoun boarding school
King Charles takes on new title previously held by Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III has been appointed colonel-in-chief of the Corps of Royal Engineers, a title previously held by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace announced the news on Tuesday 28 March, with the position hailed as a “long-standing tradition” in the royal family that began with King Edward VII in 1904.
Appointment marks the continuation of ‘a long-standing tradition started in 1904’
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fellow dog-lover Paul O’Grady
Camilla has shared her sadness at the news that TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.
The Queen Consort shared a special bond with the late star, and worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
Official statement from the Palace paid tribute to the late TV presenter, who worked closely with the Queen Consort in support of Battersea
Meghan Markle wins Gracie Award for her Archetypes podcast
The Duchess of Sussex has received a Gracie Award for her work on her Archetypes podcast.
The 48th annual Gracie Awards honoured Meghan Markle as one of its digital media national winners for her Spotify podcast, which sees her speaking to various famous women about the stereotypes they face.
The Duchess of Sussex’s show features interviews with famous women
King becoming ‘frustrated old man’ over attitudes to climate emergency
The King has described how he is becoming “a frustrated old man” over attitudes to the global climate emergency.
A life-long environmentalist, Charles said the world must rely on the younger generation if we are to avert an environmental catastrophe in the next few years.
On a boat ride around Hamburg’s sprawling harbour to view a state of the art electrolyser site, which helps generate power, the King said the world must realise the need to move towards more sustainable practices.
The King said the world must realise the need to move towards more sustainable practices.