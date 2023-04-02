✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation is just over a month away, with preparations throughout the UK getting into full swing for the big bank holiday weekend.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday 6 May, and Britons are being given a bank holiday on Monday 8 May to continue the celebrations. A coronation concert will be held on Sunday 7 May, and will feature performances from “global music icons and contemporary stars”.

The monarch has just returned from Germany for his first state visit since ascending the throne. Although his trip was meant to start with a visit to France, this was postponed due to civil unrest in the country as workers protest the raising of the pension age - nevertheless, the King’s three-day visit to Germany has been hailed as a success as he became the first monarch to address the German parliament, the Bundestag.

Elsewhere in the royal family, the Duke of Sussex flew to the UK unexpectedly last week to appear at the High Court in London for a hearing in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

While he remains in the country, Prince Harry is not expected to see his father, the King, or his brother, the Prince of Wales, as relations among the family remain strained after he released his tell-all memoir, Spare. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received email correspondence from Buckingham Palace about attending the coronation, but have not disclosed any details about whether they will be among the other guests.

In other news, Meghan Markle won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle this week. She was accused by her relative of spreading “malicious lies” during an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.

But on Thursday a Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that Markle’s statements were pure opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.