Royal news latest: Coronation concert lineup revealed as John Lydon shares foul-mouthed Meghan and Harry rant
Former Sex Pistol’s rant comes as King Charles III reportedly seeking to ‘mend’ family divisions
The lineup for the forthcoming coronation concert was unveiled this week, with British pop band Take That and US star Katy Perry to headine.
The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following day on Sunday 7 May.
Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.
They will be joined by singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench. More acts are still to be announced.
The announcement comes amid a report that Harry and Meghan’s reply to their coronation invite was delayed because they were engaging in a “back and forth” over the seating arrangements.
Former Sex Pistol John Lydon has lashed out at the royal couple, accusing them of being “very spiteful to family and friends”. His rant follows a report that King Charles III is seeking to “mend” divisions in the royal family ahead of the most important moment of his lifetime.
Meanwhile, King Charles is not inviting Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to his coronation, The Independent has learnt.
Harry and Meghan coronation reply delayed due to ‘extensive back and forth’ over seating plan
Prince Harry’s reply to his and Meghan’s coronation invite was reportedly delayed because they were “preoccuppied” as to where they would be seated, a new report claims.
The report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were especially concerned with who would sit in front and behind them in the seating arrangement at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
A source reportedly told The Daily Mail: “Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is.”
Read the full story below:
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Harry will atend the ceremony on 6 May, while Meghan will remain in California with their children
King Charles III makes TIME 100 Most Influential People list
King Charles III has been named as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.
The new monarch appeared on the list under the Icons category, alongside author Salman Rushdie, Chinese dissident Peng Lifa, actor Jennifer Coolidge, trans journalist Imara Jones, and others.
Read more:
British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was tapped to write about the new monarch for the list
Deepak Chopra says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘struggling’ amid royal family rift
Author Deepak Chopra has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling right now” amidst their rift with the British royal family.
The Indian-American mindfulness expert, who appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday special podcast back in 2020, recently gave insight into the Sussexes’ current state of mind as Harry prepares to attend King Charles III’s coronation next month.
Meredith Clark has the full story:
‘I think there’s too much drama around them,’ the Indian-American author said
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’, report claims
King Charles III is using the coronation to heal family divisions, including reconciling with Prince Andrew, sources claim.
Sources say that the King is using the coronation to “mend” family divisions, including bringing Andrew, the Duke of York in “from the cold”. The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.
Ellie Muir reports:
The disgraced Prince Andrew has reportedly ‘refused’ King Charles’s order to leave Royal Lodge
Prince George to carry a sword at King Charles’s coronation ‘to protect grandfather’
Prince George will carry a ceremonial sword at King Charles III’s coronation in May as a traditional representation of him acting as a protector of his grandfather.
The nine-year-old is second-in-line to the throne and will hold a small ceremonial sword in his role as the Page of Honour.
Gabby Colvin reports:
The sword is part of a tradition whereby the grandson must protect the King
Lenny Henry thinks King Charles ‘has an interest’ in slavery and reparations: ‘He might do something’
Lenny Henry has said that King Charles III may have “an interest” in the conversation around slavery and reparations in Britain.
The 64-year-old actor, who last year wrote a play about the Windrush scandal that saw hundreds of Commonwealth citizens deported and denied their legal rights, reflected on a recent announcement by Buckingham Palace.
Read the full story here:
The actor reflected on the monarch’s decision to support research into the royals and slavery
King describes ‘immense pride’ in William and Harry at Sandhurst Sovereign’s Parade
King Charles III has spoken of his pride in his two sons as he observed military cadets completing their training, days after it was confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation.
On Thursday (13 April), the King attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade to see the 171 cadets who have completed their training as army officers and will receive their commission at midnight.
Read more below:
Charles made his first visit to the parade as King
Student who threw ‘at least five’ eggs at King Charles guilty of threatening behaviour
A student who threw eggs at the King before shouting “friends with Jimmy Savile” has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.
Patrick Thelwell shouted “the King is a paedophile” after throwing “at least five” eggs towards Charles during a walkabout in York last year.
Liam James has the full story:
Queen Elizabeth II was ‘surprised’ when Meghan Markle ‘dismissed’ her advice, new book claims
Queen Elizabeth II was “surprised” when Meghan Markle “dismissed” her advice for adjusting to royal life, according to the author of a new royal book.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson made the claim in his new book titled: Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, set to be published on 13 April.
Jobso alleges that the late Queen suggested the Duchess of Sussex seek advice from Sophie, now-Duchess of Edinburgh, after she joined the royal family because the monarch felt that her daughter-in-law could act as an advisor to Meghan.
Read the full story below:
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly ‘made it clear she would make her own decisions’
King Charles ‘tired and infuriated’ as Prince Andrew ‘refuses to leave Royal Lodge’, report says
King Charles III is said to be “tired and infuriated” by his brother, the Duke of York’s resistance to moving out of the Royal Lodge.
It was previously reported that the monarch offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew, after asking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate it.
But the disgraced duke, who has not been a working royal since 2020, is understood to be resisting any attempts to move him out of his current residence and into the smaller royal property.
Read the full story:
The Duke of York was offered keys to Frogmore Cottage instead