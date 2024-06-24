No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of swim shorts.

Lucky for you, The Resort Co is abound with options to see you through years of holidays. We expected nothing less of the Stockholm-based brand that’s been perfecting its portfolio of vacation wear since 2019.

From plain to printed styles, tailored to classic cuts, their swim shorts are minimally designed for the beach and beyond.

But there’s more to The Resort Co than meets the eye.

Billed as an eco-conscious brand, they work with a trusted network of artisans in Portugal, Italy and Spain to reduce their carbon footprint. They choose low-impact materials, such as organic cotton and recycled plastics, for the same reason. This translates into a range of swimwear that is as sustainable as it is stylish. “You’ll feel our commitment to quality materials when you touch and wear our products,” The Resort Co promises.

Ahead, we take a closer look at the swim shorts catapulting the label to must-have status.

Classic Swim Shorts

The Classic Swim Shorts have a clean-lined silhouette that easily transitions from lounging by the pool to sipping cocktails at the bar. Designed to fall mid-thigh, they’re cut from quick-drying recycled-shell and fitted with a sumptuously soft mesh liner.

Minimalists will appreciate The Resort Co’s neutral colourways. Otherwise, opt for their monogram patterns or chevron stripes. Any iteration you choose can be paired with a polo shirt without looking amiss.

Tailored Swim Shorts

The Tailored Swim Shorts have a mid-length profile that looks smart both by the beach and at the restaurant (rest assured, they’ll be dry by the time you get there). Made from upcycled marine plastic, they’re lined with supportive mesh and have functional side-adjusters, so you can customise the fit. A single button back pocket comes in handy, too.

When styled with your favourite shirt, you can’t distinguish them from casual shorts. Suffice to say: they tick all the sartorial boxes. Choose from nine colourways, whether that be vibrant tones or nautical stripes.