Thousands of ‘sexual safety incidents’ at children’s hospitals not reported to watchdog

Thousands of sexual safety incidents in children’s mental health hospitals were not reported to the health watchdog, it has emerged, as the regulator admits it hasn’t yet "cracked" how it shares data with the NHS.

There are concerns that details about assaults on vulnerable children may be missed because there is no requirement for hospitals to report incidents to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as they do to the NHS.

It comes after an investigation by The Independent revealed that almost 3,000 sexual incidents and assaults were reported to England’s child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) in the past four years. They can range from sexually inappropriate language to serious sexual assault and rape.

When questioned about the reports, the CQC said it had not seen the NHS data and could not confirm if it was aware of the incidents.

Former children’s commissioner, Anne Longfield, called for “urgent” action to ensure there is a requirement for the data to be sent to the CQC. And mental health charity Mind warned the “disturbing” allegations from patients revealed by The Independent “show confusion and knowledge gaps” over the use of data designed to protect patients and flag incidents.

The CQC’s chief inspector for mental health, Chris Dzikiti, admitted the regulator and the NHS hadn’t “cracked” how they share data.

He told the Public Accounts Committee last week: “A lot of data is submitted to different organisations, but we have never cracked how we share that data. That is where we are trying to get to. We have started having conversations with other key stakeholders about how we share data that others have access to.

“So, a lot of data is being collected, but it is about how we come together to start sharing some of those datasets to have one version of truth around mental health services.”

His comments come after a series of investigations by The Independent exposed allegations of “systemic abuse” across children’s hospitals run by the private company The Huntercombe Group, now run by Active Care Group.

Figures showed 2,875 incidents across 200 children’s mental health hospitals in England were reported to NHS England between 2019 and December 2022. The majority – 1,643 – were reported at the Huntercombe Group’s Taplow Manor hospital, in Maidenhead.

The CQC said it had not seen the NHS data but said it does get weekly data on the issue in a different form. It could not say if it was aware of the scale of incidents at Taplow Manor.

Previous data from the CQC shared with The Independent showed far fewer reports were made directly to the watchdog about sexual incidents in hospitals, with just 900 recorded in private mental health hospitals from August 2019 to August 2022.

Anne Longfield, former children’s commissioner and former chair of NHS England’s taskforce for child mental health hospitals told The Independent: "The scale of these incidents is absolutely shocking, and it is hard to believe there is no requirement for this information to be shared with the CQC. That needs to change urgently.

"These are some of the most vulnerable young people and their safety and protection should be the top priority. It is horrific to think what has been going on behind closed doors.”

Taplow Manor in Berkshire is due to be closed in May by its current owners Active Care Group after the reports by The Independent prompted the NHS to stop sending patients there. Active Care Group said its closure was not related to the sexual incident reports – the majority of which were made before 2022-23 – and argued higher reporting of incidents displayed a better culture.

Ms Longfield questioned why the NHS and regulator had not scrutinised the incidents more closely.

She said: “I would expect any provider with these levels of sexual safety incidents to come under very close scrutiny from the NHS and the regulator. It is their job to investigate and take the appropriate action against any institution where children are at risk of or have suffered from abuse. No provider should be able to continue to operate if it is unable to safeguard the children in its care.”

Gemma Byrne, head of health policy and campaigns at Mind which is calling for a statutory public inquiry into mental health care, told The Independent: “The disturbing accounts from patients at Active Care Group units around the country show confusion and knowledge gaps over the use and purpose of data collection. Collecting data is just one part of a bigger process, which should have the necessary structures in place to make sure incidents are taken seriously and urgently acted upon.”

The news comes after the government launched an independent review of mental health services in January, which is set to look at the data collected on inpatient mental health services. The review has been criticised by Labour as merely a “data exercise” and warned it will not prevent patient deaths.

Mr Byrne said the review of data on mental health services has the potential to lead to improvements in safety, but warned: “In order for this to happen, we need to see concrete recommendations for providers and commissioners on how they use and act on data and feedback from patients and carers; as well as obvious lines of accountability for doing so.”

A CQC spokesperson said it received weekly data from NHS England on “all incidents in which patient safety may have been compromised”, adding: “We take all reports of sexual safety incidents extremely seriously and will always take immediate action if we believe people are at risk.”

A spokesperson for the NHS said it has made clear all services must provide, safe high-quality care, irrespective of whether they are NHS or private and said it works with the CQC to monitor services and take action where needed.