Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch again as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage held a press conferece on Friday (5 July) after he won a Commons seat in his eigth attempt.

Mr Farage promised his party would “stun all of you” as it picked up four Commons seats in the general election.

Reform received more than four million votes, around 600,000 more than the Liberal Democrats, but thanks to the first-past-the-post system they won just four seats.

Mr Farage will be joined in the Commons by former Tory Lee Anderson, party chairman Richard Tice and former Southampton FC chairman Rupert Lowe in being elected to Parliament.

Speaking after winning the Clactom seat, Mr Farage said: “They’ve been around for 190 years. They’ve been amazingly resilient. But this could be, I think this is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party.”

Mr Farage also said there is now a “massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it”.

He added it is not just the Tories he is taking on, saying “we’re coming for Labour” and “this is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you”.