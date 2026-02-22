Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: MP calls for treason probe as Royal Lodge searches continue
Senior MP Tom Tugendhat said the former prince’s alleged actions raise ‘urgent questions’ over national security
A senior MP has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to face a treason investigation over allegations he leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.
Former Tory cabinet minister Tom Tugendhat said the ex-prince’s alleged actions raise “urgent questions” about foreign influence and national security and questioned what those around him knew.
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he said: “This goes beyond what a court could reasonably consider. Parliament must consider what it means for the country. If the worst is proved, do we need to revisit treason laws written 700 years ago?”.
It comes as police searches at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge enter their fourth day. Officers began to scour the Windsor property following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office on Thursday.
On Saturday, it was reported that King Charles will not oppose plans to remove his brother from the royal line of succession.
Royal sources told The Guardian on Saturday that Charles would not stop Parliament from enacting legislation that would prevent Andrew from ever ascending to the throne.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Independent that the issue is “a matter for Parliament”.
Upcoming US tour is an 'opportunity' for King to distance himself from his brother, Independent editor-in-chief says
King Charles’ upcoming tour in the US is an “opportunity” for the monarch to distance himself from his disgraced brother, The Independent’s editor-in-chief has said.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg, Geordie Grieg said: “The tour in America with Charles about to go, I think, is an opportunity for the royal family to shine through.
“We will see the comparison between the banality and bovine nature of Prince Andrew and the dignity and the confidence and the diplomatic skills which Charles brings.”
Government does not rule out judge-led inquiry into Andrew
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
A Cabinet minister did not rule out a judge-led inquiry after Andrew-Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, but said it would be “premature” to do anything while police investigate.
Asked whether the government would consider the move, the education secretary told Sky News: “We’ll look at any sensible proposals that do come forward.
“But it’s premature at the moment, because we do have the police doing their work.
“They need to have the time and space to do so, as the King set out, no-one is above the law, and it’s right that the police go wherever the evidence takes them, so that has to be the focus at the moment.”
No legislation to remove Andrew from line of succession until criminal proceedings conclude
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
The government will not introduce legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession until after criminal proceedings have concluded, the education secretary has said.
Asked for a timeline on when we might see the legislation, Bridget Phillipson told Sky News: "We're not ruling anything out around this, but we have obviously got a live police investigation underway.
"So we'll not be setting out further steps until the police have been able to do their work and wherever that investigation, wherever the evidence takes them."
Watch: 'Inconceivable' Andrew's guards didn't see anything, says former head of UK royal protection
What happens next after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office over claims he leaked confidential documents to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday, on his 66th birthday, following allegations uncovered in the latest tranche of the Epstein files, that the former prince had shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
He was detained for 11 hours for police questioning, before he was pictured cowering in the back of a Range Rover as he was driven away from a police station in Aylesham, Norfolk.
But what does this mean for the former prince, and what could happen next?
The Independent’s Holly Evans reports:
What happens next after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest?
Recap: Everything we know as searches of Royal Lodge continue
Police are continuing to scour Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge in Windsor following his arrest on Thursday.
Here are the key developments from over the weekend:
• A group of influential MPs are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss launching an inquiry into Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s role as a UK trade envoy once the police investigation has concluded
• The Palace has suggested it would not stand in the way of any parliamentary move to take the former prince out of the line of succession, saying it is a “matter for parliament”
• Former cabinet minister Tom Tugendhat has called for a treason probe into Mr Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson following allegations they passed sensitive government information to Epstein
• Gordon Brown has reportedly called for an investigation into whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used RAF jets to meet disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
• The Princess of Wales was seen in public for the first time since Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest as she attended a rugby match at Twickenham
• The Metropolitan Police has urged the former prince’s protection officers and staff to come forwards if they have information, as the ex-head of royal protection says it is ‘inconceivable’ his guards didn’t see anything
MP calls for former prince to face treason probe
A former cabinet minister has reportedly called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson to face treason investigations over allegations they passed confidential government information to Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said: “This affair raises urgent questions about foreign influence and national security. What did the Palace know? What did ministers know? What else is being hidden?
“This goes beyond what a court could reasonably consider. Parliament must consider what it means for the country. If the worst is proved, do we need to revisit treason laws written 700 years ago?”
Lord Mandelson was sacked as ambassador to Washington in September 2025 following revelations about his friendship with Epstein. But in the most recent tranche of the Epstein files, emails suggest he passed sensitive government information to the paedophile financier.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office over allegations he passed sensitive information to Epstein during his stint as a UK trade envoy.
It comes after the business and trade committee said it was considering launching a parliamentary probe into the role of UK trade envoys after Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Searches set to enter fourth day at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home
Police searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home are set to enter their fourth day following the former prince’s arrest.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who was released under investigation on Thursday evening, is believed to be residing at Wood Farm.
Comment: The fall of the former Prince Andrew shows why we must always ‘follow the money’
In the book, All the President’s Men, author Bob Woodward says to Senator Sam Ervin: “The key was the secret campaign cash, and it should all be traced.”
When it came to the subsequent film on Woodward and his colleague Carl Bernstein’s investigation into the Watergate break-in and the downfall of Richard Nixon, screenwriter William Goldman deployed creative license. The “Deep Throat” tipping off Woodward tells him to “follow the money”.
Chris Blackhurst reports:
The fall of the former Prince Andrew shows why we must always ‘follow the money’
Epstein accusers say Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest shows that ‘power can be toppled’
One of the first women to accuse late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein of sexually assaulting her — and her younger sister — said she was thrilled by news that the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles last year over his longstanding ties to the notorious predator, had been arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
“I’m feeling elated,” Epstein survivor Maria Farmer, 56, told The Independent. “... I think it’s going to make all the difference for everyone. It proves that power can be toppled.”
Read the full story below.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks