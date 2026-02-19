Andrew leaves police station after misconduct in public office arrest
The former prince was pictured slouched in the back of a vehicle as he left Aylsham police station in Norfolk.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured leaving a police station after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The former prince, who became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested, is accused of sharing sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
Andrew was pictured slouched in the back of a vehicle on Thursday evening as he left Aylsham police station in Norfolk.
His brother, the King, said earlier that “the law must take its course” after expressing his “deepest concern” over the arrest, which came after millions of files were released by the US Department of Justice in relation to the Epstein scandal.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks