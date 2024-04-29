( REUTERS )

William and Kate will be celebrating their wedding anniversary “very differently” today as the Princess of Wales continues her cancer treatment, an expert has said.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer, married future king William in 2011 after eight years of dating.

Speaking on their 13th wedding anniversary, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “This year will be very different from previous years as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after recovering from abdominal surgery.”

Their anniversary comes one day before King Charles is set to return to work for the first time since announcing his own cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Revealing that the King has made “progress” with his treatment, the palace revealed he would be making a public visit to a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday.

His public engagement will come just days before his son Prince Harry returns to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games next week.

The prince’s visit will be his first since he saw his father for 45 minutes in February and the first since his sister-in-law Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis.