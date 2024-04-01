King Charles ‘has sparkle back’ after Easter appearance, says royal expert

King Charles has a “sparkle in his eye” following his surprise walkabout to greet members of the public after the Easter Sunday service yesterday (31 March), a royal biographer has said.

Aides working for the monarch have been criticised for allowing him to make a “very strange” move during his Easter Sunday appearance.

Royal commentator Angela Levin said allowing the monarch to greet well-wishers after attending the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle was “misguided”, but said the King, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, looked “well” and had “a sparkle in his eye”.