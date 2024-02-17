Zelensky says Ukrainians have ‘proved’ Russia can be ‘forced’ to back down

Zelensky praised the resilience of the Ukrainian people during his speech at Munich Security Conference, and claimed that the country was ‘proof’ that Russia could be ‘forced to retreat’.

“Our actions are limited only by the sufficiency and length of range of our strength,” he added, blaming low ammunition supplies.

“Our weapon today is our soldiers, our people.”

The president encouraged leaders to think about “why” Putin is still able to “continue” the war, rather than “when it will end”.