King Charles continues cancer treatment after returning to public duties for first time since diagnosis - live
The monarch, 75, will ease back into public life after a three-month break for his cancer treatment
King Charles made a return to public duties with a visit to a hospital and specialist cancer centre in London.
The King, alongside Queen Camilla, met doctors and patients during the visit in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research taking place at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.
Both smiled broadly and waved to onlookers as they greeted staff including Baroness Neuberger, chairman of University London College Hospitals (UCLH), and David Probert, its chief executive on Tuesday.
It was the 75-year-old monarch’s first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, and follows a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in which the King was said to be making positive progress in his treatment.
Charles was also announced as the new patron of Cancer Research UK taking over the patronage from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.
The public engagement also comes ahead of the planned return to the UK by Prince Harry for a ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games next week.
ICYMI: Privy Council ‘heartened’ by King Charles’s return to work
The Privy Council has released a statement celebrating King Charles’s return to work.
The Monarch returned to public-facing duties on 30 April after a three-month absence following his diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.
In a statement posted to Twitter/X on 26 April, Lord President Penny Mordaunt said: “Like so many around the country, I am greatly heartened by news of the King’s improving health.
“He will have wanted to get back to public facing work as soon as possible.
“We in Parliament send our thanks and good wishes as he continues his recovery.”
ICYMI: King and Queen given gifts by children
King Charles and Queen Camilla were gifted flowers and gifts by children outside of the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.
They were snapped holding the flowers as they smiled and shook hands with the well-wishers.
Inside, the couple met patients and their families to highlight the centre’s innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK.
ICYMI: King Charles is the new Patron of Cancer Research UK
Tuesday marked King Charles’s first engagement as the new Patron of Cancer Research UK.
The King, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London to help raise awareness of the disease.
The visit was also designed to highlight the innovative work being done by Cancer Research UK at the centre.
The King undertook the visit alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. The pair greeted fans and patients alike, who appeared delighted by his return.
ICYMI: King reassures public ‘I’m well’ as he meets with fellow cancer sufferers in return to public duties
The King has reassured the public “I’m well” as he met with fellow cancer sufferers in his return to public-facing duties for the first time since he announced his diagnosis.
Charles also candidly described the shock of the moment he received his positive test when he and his wife the Queen met patients and doctors at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre on Tuesday.
Full report:
King reassures public ‘I’m well’ as he returns to duties after cancer diagnosis
Charles also spoke candidly of ‘shock’ at diagnosis as he was joined by Camilla for first public engagement since he disclosed he had the disease in early February
ICYMI: Prince William champions men’s mental health on last engagement of the day
Prince William has opened a new facility for men struggling with their mental health.
He opened the new St James’ Place centre in Newcastle, which will provide free support to suicidal men. It is one of several centres now run by the charity, which was established in 2008.
The Prince also championed the cause last week when he praised schoolboy Freddie Hadley, 12, for setting up a mental health initiative at his school in Rowley Regis, Sandwell.
During the visit, the Prince spoke to men who had already used the service. Dean Stewart, 31, from Gateshead, told the royal that it has had such a positive impact on his life that he is now training to be a counsellor.
“The Prince of Wales coming up means a lot more men will come through the doors rather than doing themselves harm,” he said.
ICYMI: King Charles gifts young boy chocolate and books
King Charles and Queen Camilla have gifted a young royal well-wisher a giant chocolate coin and books.
The sweet gesture was made outside University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, which was the King’s first port of call as he returned to public duty.
Ellis Edwards, 11, was pictured smiling after his brief interaction with the King and Queen.
ICYMI: Cancer expert says palace must always have a ‘plan B’ as King Charles returns to work
A cancer expert has weighed in on King Charles’s return to work and stressed the importance of always having a “plan B” while the King continues his treatment.
Barbara Wilson, founder, and director of the not-for-profit Working With Cancer, told The Independent that while the King’s courage is plain to see, he is likely suffering from “troubling and disruptive” symptoms that must be kept in mind.
“Choosing to go to a cancer centre is an important and tremendous symbol of his ability to confront the disease and show support for people suffering from it,” Wilson said.
“Whilst Buckingham Palace has said that his return will be ‘carefully calibrated’, the key is to remain flexible when putting engagements in the diary and always have a plan B. There will, of course, be physical and mental side effects that will remain even after treatment, and he will have good weeks and bad weeks.
“The most common side effect of a cancer diagnosis is fatigue and, for many, it is the most troubling and disruptive symptom, serving as a constant reminder of what they have been through. Therefore, no one should be concerned if the King’s level of engagement is not always constant.”
ICYMI: King Charles continuing cancer treatment
King Charles was to continue his outpatient cancer treatment just hours after returning to duty on Tuesday.
The Monarch, 75, made the revelation to a fellow cancer sufferer while on a visit to a cancer treatment centre in London.
“It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?” he empathised.
The King, who stepped back from public-facing duties for three months, then explained that the second half of his day would be taken up by his ongoing battle with the disease.
He said: “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.”
ICYMI: Prince William champions the environment at Earthshot Finalist firm
Prince William has championed the environment on a visit to an Earthshot Prize finalist company in County Durham.
The heir to the throne is continuing his duties while his wife Kate Middleton undergoes treatment for cancer.
He was photographed at Low Carbon Materials in Seaham, County Durham, which, as the company name suggests, creates sustainable materials for the construction industry.
The Prince is also scheduled to open a new centre for men struggling with their mental health later today.
His busy schedule comes after his father, Prince Charles, returned to duty this morning and visited a cancer treatment centre in London with the Queen.
Like his son, the King is a known champion of environmentally friendly causes.
ICYMI: Royal fan ‘touched’ as Camilla thanks him for flowers
A royal fan has said he is “touched” after Camilla seemed visibly delighted as she thanked him for flowers he gave to her outside the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.
The King and Queen were getting into their car to leave after making their first public appearance in months when the monarch suggested to his wife that she go over to John Loughrey, 68, and Sky London, 63, to receive the bouquet, according to Mr Loughrey.
The 68-year-old said Camilla appeared delighted at the gift as she said “thank you so much”.
Mr Loughrey told The Independent: “I feel great. I can’t believe it. The King said ‘go over’ – you don’t expect this. I’m shocked… I can’t tell you how touched I am.”
He added: “I was very pleased to give the ‘get well’ flowers.”
