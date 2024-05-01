✕ Close King Charles diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles made a return to public duties with a visit to a hospital and specialist cancer centre in London.

The King, alongside Queen Camilla, met doctors and patients during the visit in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research taking place at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.

Both smiled broadly and waved to onlookers as they greeted staff including Baroness Neuberger, chairman of University London College Hospitals (UCLH), and David Probert, its chief executive on Tuesday.

It was the 75-year-old monarch’s first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, and follows a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in which the King was said to be making positive progress in his treatment.

Charles was also announced as the new patron of Cancer Research UK taking over the patronage from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

The public engagement also comes ahead of the planned return to the UK by Prince Harry for a ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games next week.