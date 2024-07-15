Support truly

The Prince and Princess of Wales praised the England squad’s “grit and determination” following last night’s heartbreaking defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

While hopes were high that Gareth Southgate’s team could finally bring it home for the first time in decades, the England team was ultimately defeated in the second half by Spain, who won 2-1.

The English men’s team has not won the final of a major tournament since 1966, when the Three Lions defeated West Germany 4-2 to win the World Cup.

But their valiant effort did not go unnoticed by the royal family, with Kate and William later taking to social media to praise their efforts.

Sharing a new picture of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in England tops, they wrote on the official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account: “@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C”

While Charlotte and Louis did not watch the game in person, Prince William and Prince George travelled to Germany for the team’s first nail-biting final since their similar near miss in 2020.

The heir to the throne similarly expressed his pride in his team in the aftermath of the defeat, writing: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W”

King Charles also sent words of support to the team, sharing a letter on Twitter/X.

“Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high,” he wrote.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.”

However, while the men’s England team has not won a major tournament in decades, the Lionesses emerged victorious in the 2020 Euros, defeating Germany 2-1 in extra time.

Prince William and Prince George cheered the England squad in person last night ( Getty Images )

The monarch’s well wishes come after he asked the team to refrain from any “last-minute surprises” following last week’s nail-biting semi-final.

He said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last-minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”

While the Princess of Wales did not attend any of this year’s Euros matches, she did make a welcome appearance at the Wimbledon final with Princess Charlotte to present the trophies.

Kate, 42, was greeted by a standing ovation as she made her second public appearance of the year as she continues her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales has just completed her second engagement of the year. ( AELTC/Andrew Parsons/PA Wire )

She returned to public life at June’s Trooping the Colour, admitting that she was not “out of the woods” yet but said she hopes to attend a few engagements over the summer.