Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing mounting pressure to resign with a motion of no confidence in the speaker signed by 33 MPs on Wednesday evening.

The speaker apologised after the House of Commons descended into chaos with Government and SNP MPs walking out of the chamber in protest at his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.

It centred on his decision to allow break convention and select Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel, which was later passed without vote.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House.

As a result, she withdrew the government’s amendment which sparked a walk-out of Tory and SNP MPs from the chamber.

Despite an apology by Sir Lindsay to the chamber, on Wednesday night 33 MPs had signed a so-called Early Day Motion of no confidence in the speaker.