Chaos in the House of Commons as government boycotts votes amid protest at Speaker

The House of Commons has descended into chaos with Government and SNP MPs walking out of the chamber in protest at Sir Linday Hoyle’s handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House in its longstanding rules by selecting Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel.
She withdrew the Government’s amendment after the Speaker of the House took the unusual step of deciding that the Commons would first vote on Labour’s amendment.
This was greeted in the Commons by Tory cries of “shameful” and “bring back Bercow”, while Sir Lindsay said he wanted MPs to have the “widest possible range” of options due to the important nature of the debate.
Clerk of the House of Commons Tom Goldsmith, warned in a letter to Sir Lindsay that “long-established conventions are not being followed in this case”, while one Conservative MP could be heard to accuse him of “moving the goalposts”.
After a vote for Parliament to sit in private was rejected, Sir Lindsay returned to apologise. He said: “I wanted to do the best by every member of the house.”
Labour amendment to SNP motion passes
The Labour amendment calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza has passed without a vote.
It means the SNP motion for a ceasefire goes through as amended.
Without a vote, the motion went through “on the nod”.
Claims Speaker was influenced by Labour threats are ‘incorrect’, says Labour MP
Suggestions that the Speaker was influenced by threats from senior Labour figures to call the Opposition’s amendment in the Gaza debate are wrong, Dame Rosie Winterton said.
Conservative MP Philip Davies (Shipley) said: “It seems that the Speaker of the House of Commons was put under intolerable pressure. The BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt tweeted that ‘senior Labour figures tell me that the Commons Speaker was left in no doubt that Labour would bring him down after the general election unless he called Labour’s Gaza amendment’.”
Amid shouts of “shocking” and jeers from Tory MPs, he added: “Can you assure the House that everything will be done to identify who it was that put that intolerable pressure on the House of Commons Speaker?”
Dame Rosie replied: “That tweet is wrong and the statement is incorrect.”
Labour amendment for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire passes
Labour’s amendment pushing for an immediate Gaza ceasefire has been approved by the Commons.
This came after MPs voted 212 to 20, majority 192, to reject a proposal for the House of Commons to sit in private.
SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of the Commons over the Speaker’s handling of Gaza vote
Sir Lindsay Hoyle delivers an apology to the House of Commons
Sir Lindsay Hoyle returned to the House after vocal complaints and heckling to his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.
“I wanted to do the best by every member of the house,” he said.
“I regret how it’s ended up. It was not my intention. I wanted all to ensure they could express their views. As it was, in particularly the SNP, were unable to vote on their own proposition.
“It is with my sadness that it ended in this position. It was never my intention. I recognise the strength of feeling of this house and its members. I will reflect on my part in that. I do not want it to have ended like this.”
He says he will “meet all key players” in the coming hours on what is the best way forward before adding that he took responsibility for his actions.
