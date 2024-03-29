Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs doubles down on innocence as his alleged ‘drug mule’ is arrested: Updates
The rapper claimed federal agents used ‘excessive force’ while searching his homes in LA and Miami
Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence to deny all wrongdoing after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.
In a statement through his lawyer, Diddy called the raids a “gross overuse of military-level force” for which there was “no excuse” and insisted he is innocent.
“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” attorney Aaron Dyers said. “Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”
The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months.
Also this week, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul, 25 – was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport while he was allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”. His arrest came the same day as the searched on Diddy’s homes. Mr Paul was named in a lawsuit in February brought by music producer Rodney Jones, alleging that Diddy sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes.
Diddy’s private jet back in Florida
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ private jet has landed back in Florida after it left the country on the day his LA and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security.
The jet flew to Antigua and Barbuda on the day the feds raided the rapper’s home.
The plane returned on Wednesday morning and has remained parked at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport ever since.
Diddy has not made a public appearance since the federal raids.
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit
The Duke of Sussex has been named in a $30m (£24m) lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, in which the rapper is accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.
Combs, who faces a litany of sexual assault allegations, is said to have drawn guests to his infamous parties through his VIP associations with “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”, according to the legal notice.
The 73-page lawsuit was filed last month by record producer Rodney Jones, and accuses the billionaire of being a serial sex abuser.
A swimming pool, chandeliers and dusty fireplaces: Inside Diddy’s abandoned Atlanta mansion
The kitchen counters are covered in dust; a crystal chandelier hangs from the ceiling, coated in cobwebs. Around the huge rooms, furniture and pieces of decor sit in various states of disrepair.
This is the abandoned Atlanta mansion once owned by music mogul Sean “P Diddy” Combs, who is back in the spotlight after two of his properties were raided by US Homeland Security this week.
The Bad Boy Entertainment founder bought the eight-bedroom, 16-bathroom home – which was built in 1987 – for $2.6m (£2m) from HJ Newton in 2003, and has never spoken about why he left it empty for so many years.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breaks silence after home raids: ‘A gross overuse of military-level force’
Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence following raids on two of his homes, describing the actions of US Homeland Security agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.
Lawyers for the rapper and music mogul said there was “no excuse” for the “hostility” shown by authorities towards Combs’ children and staff members at the two properties.
The raids occurred on Monday at the hip-hop star’s mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, California, and his Miami Beach home on Star Island, in Florida.
Who is Brendan Paul, the 25-year-old ex basketball star arrested as Diddy’s drug mule
Brendan Paul, the man arrested at a Florida airport earlier this week and who had been accused of being Sean “Diddy“ Combs’ “drug mule,” is a former Syracuse University men’s basketball player.
Federal agents raided Combs’s LA mansion on the same day Mr Paul was apprehended at Opa Locka Airport airport in Miami before he could board a private jet.
Mr Paul was recently named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, a music producer, who alleged that the former basketball player was Combs’ “mule” and worked to gather and distribute guns for the rapper.
Who sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over sexual abuse in November?
The February lawsuit brought against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones is not the first time the rapper was sued for sexual misconduct.
In November, the singer Cassie, a protege of Combs, sued him. She claimed he engaged in years of sex abuse toward her, including rape. In the lawsuit, she claimed he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes and filmed the acts.
The suit was settled on the day after it was filed.
“I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” Combs said after the November lawsuit.
Combs has also denied the allegations in the February lawsuit.
Guns reportedly found at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs properties, sources claim
Firearms were reportedly found by federal agents searching Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in LA and Miami, according to sources who spoke to NBC News.
The type of firearms allegedly found and the legal owners of the firearms is unknown as of this report.
Federal agents searched the properties on Monday.
Combs is a defendant in a lawsuit allegeing that he was involved in drug trafficking. He has denied all allegeations and has called the federal raid a “witch hunt.”
Lawsuit claims ‘hundreds’ of hidden cameras were installed in the rooms inside Diddy’s homes
Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in February, alleged in court filings that the rapper installed “hundreds” of hidden cameras in his various homes.
“While living and traveling with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones discovered that Mr. Combs had hidden cameras in every room of his home,” the court filing says.
Combs has denied the allegations in Mr Jones’ lawsuit.
Federal authorities raided Combs’ LA mansion on Monday. Combs has not been charged with a crime and was not detained.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes have been raided by US law enforcement. Here’s what we know
Homes belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security on Monday, 25 March.
The rapper and music mogul – who is credited with helping launch the careers of artists including Biggie Smalls, Mary J Blige and Usher – has faced a string of varying accusations in the past six months, including sexual assault.
Here’s everything you need to know:
