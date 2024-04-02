Diddy breaks social media silence as sex-trafficking probe ‘set to widen to cover 1999 shooting’: Updates
Diddy’s homes in LA and Miami were raided on 25 March in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation
Sean “Diddy” Combs has posted on social media for the first time since the raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles.
On 25 March, his mansions were raided by federal agents from US Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy described the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force” and insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing.
That day, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul – was arrested in a Miami airport for allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”.
Over Easter weekend, Diddy was spotted several times in Miami near his Star Island mansion.
He also took to Instagram on Sunday – making no mention of the current firestorm, but sharing a series of photos of his toddler daughter. “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” he captioned it.
It comes amid a report from The New York Post that the probe is set to widen to reopen an investigation into the infamous 1999 Club New York shooting.
The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months.
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit
The Duke of Sussex has been named in a $30m (£24m) lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, in which the rapper is accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.
Combs, who faces a litany of sexual assault allegations, is said to have drawn guests to his infamous parties through his VIP associations with “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”, according to the legal notice.
The 73-page lawsuit was filed last month by record producer Rodney Jones, and accuses the billionaire of being a serial sex abuser.
Holly Evans has the story:
Why Prince Harry is named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit
The billionaire rapper is facing four lawsuits alleging sex trafficking and abuse
VIDEO: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mutes comments on Instagram after returning to social media
Infamous 1999 shooting could be re-investigated as part of federal probe into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ past is back in the spotlight as a sweeping federal sex trafficking probe into the rapper is set to widen after agents raided his mansions in connection to the investigation.
The infamous Club New York shooting from 1999 and the sensational 2001 trial could possibly be re-investigated as part of the probe, two law enforcement officials told The New York Post.
In an explosive lawsuit from February that alleges Combs sexually assaulted music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones and forced him to have sex with sex workers, Mr Jones claimed Diddy was often “bragging about bribing witnesses, and jurors in the criminal case concerning the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting with Shyne”.
Diddy, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, his bodyguard, Anthony “Wolf” Jones, and rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow, were arrested after the club shooting that injured three people.
Read more:
Infamous 1999 shooting could be re-investigated as part of federal probe into ‘Diddy’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 54, has strongly denied all the accusations against him
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spotted in Florida over Easter weekend
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been reportedly spotted several times in south Florida during the Easter weekend, despite a major raid on his exclusive Star Island mansion just days before.
Combs was seen interacting with fans at the Pura Vida restaurant near First Street and Washington Avenue on Friday and riding a bicycle near his property.
Earlier on Friday, he was reportedly spotted at a Top Golf location in Sweetwater.
On Monday his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security. Combs described the actions of HSI agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.
Diddy’s chief of staff Kristina Khorram named in Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy
Kristina Khorram, Diddy’s Chief of Staff, is named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy.
Among other things, the music producer accused Ms Khorram of requiring all of Diddy’s employees to carry drugs around his home, including cocaine, GHB, ecstasy and marijuana. He also claimed Ms Khorram “ordered sex workers, and prostitutes” for her boss.
Mr Jones also said the chief of staff “is the Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs Jeffrey Epstein,” referring to the former British socialite currently being held in prison for twenty years after being convicted of child sex trafficking and other related charges.
The Independent has contacted Ms Khorram for comment.
WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows Diddy associate Brendan Paul’s arrest in Miami
Music industry giants named in recent lawsuit against Diddy
Rodney Jones named both Universal Music Group (UMG) CEO Lucian Graine and Ethiopia Habtemariam, former CEO of Motown Records — owned by UMG — in his February lawsuit against Diddy.
Mr Graine and Ms Habtemariam, along with their music labels and others, “are 100% liable for the actions of Sean Combs,” Mr Jones claimed in his lawsuit. The producer said Diddy would threaten him with isolation from the music industry, using his connections with these CEOs as leverage.
The lawsuit states Diddy and his associates used “threats of isolation from the music and entertainment industry: parading powerful music industry executives such as Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, Ethiopia Habtemariam at his parties filled with sex workers, minors, and illegal drugs, such as ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and mushrooms.”
Earlier this week, Ms Habtemariam said she would be willing to testify about the contact Mr Jones signed to produce Diddy’s “The Love Album.” Meanwhile, Mr Grainge’s lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
“A license to practice law is a privilege,” Donald Zakarin, the attorney who represents UMG and Grainge, wrote per Billboard. “Mr. Blackburn, plaintiff’s lawyer, has misused that license to self-promote, gratuitously, falsely and recklessly accusing the UMG defendants of criminal behavior.”
NYC club shooting victim reveals she’ll go to extreme lengths to prove Diddy shot her
NYC club shooting victim reveals she’ll go to extreme lengths to prove Diddy shot her
A 1999 shooting that resulted in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest could come under new scrutiny after a bombshell lawsuit filed by a music producer against the rapper in February
VIDEO: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mutes comments on Instagram after returning to social media
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs mutes comments on Instagram after returning to social media
Sean “P Diddy” Combs has muted the comments section of several of his social media accounts following raids on both his Los Angeles and Florida homes. The rapper made his return to X and Instagram on Sunday (31 March), following the raids, and posted various pictures of his daughter, Love. Combs captioned the post: “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.” Combs, 54, has strongly denied all of the allegations against him. His attorneys have branded the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening.”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes have been raided by US law enforcement. Here’s what we know
It has been one week since federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ California and Florida homes.
Here’s everything we’ve learned since then:
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes have been raided by US law enforcement. Here’s what we know
The rapper and music mogul has faced a string of varying accusations over the past six months. Mike Bedigan and Katie Hawkinson report