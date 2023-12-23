✕ Close Moment armed police storm Prague university after shooting captured in bodycam footage

The gunman behind the Czech Republic’s worst-ever mass shooting has been identified as 24-year-old David Kozak.

He opened fire at the Charles University in Prague on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20.

The gunman, a history student at the university, began shooting on the fourth floor of the building with legally owned weapons. Kozak is believed to have killed his father before carrying out the university massacre.

He’s also suspected of killing a man and his four-month-old daughter in Prague a week ago, the city’s police chief Martin Vondrasek has said.

Authorities on Friday announced that all victims in Thursday’s shooting in Prague have been identified and none of them were foreign citizens.

Political leaders, students, friends of the victims and others came together to light candles during an impromptu vigil for the victims as the city grappled with the mass shooting.

“A few of my friends study at the philosophy faculty at Charles University,” said Kristof Unger, a student who attended the vigil. “They have been really traumatised by the shooting there and I just wanted to make them feel a little bit better.”