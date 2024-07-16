SpaceX satellites fall back to Earth after failed Falcon 9 launch

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A failed SpaceX launch that caused 20 Starlink satellites to deploy prematurely and fall back to the Earth has sparked an investigation.

The satellites, which burned up in the atmosphere, were launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 11 July from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The rocket had lifted off as expected and its first stage separated successfully as planned. But the second stage failed to complete its second burn after a liquid oxygen leak.

“Falcon 9’s second stage performed its first burn nominally, however, a liquid oxygen leak developed on the second stage,” SpaceX said in a blog post. “Although the stage survived and still deployed the satellites, it did not successfully circularise its orbit.”

Grounding of SpaceX Falcon 9 will impact Florida

Stranded in a low orbit around the Earth, the rocket released its payload of 20 Starlink satellites which too got stuck in a sub-optimal orbit.

At this lower-than-planned altitude, atmospheric drag slowed down the orbiting satellites and made them fall back to Earth.

“At this level of drag, our maximum available thrust is unlikely to be enough to successfully raise the satellites,” the company said in a statement.

“As such, the satellites will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere and fully demise. They do not pose a threat to other satellites in orbit or to public safety.”

A last-ditch attempt to burn fuel and push the satellites into a higher orbit failed and all 20 of them met a fiery death in the atmosphere.

SpaceX will not launch any more Falcon 9 rockets until an ongoing investigation into the failed launch is completed, Space.com reported.

The company said it will perform a “full investigation in coordination with the FAA” to determine the root cause, and make corrective actions to ensure the success of future missions.

It is unclear how long the flagship SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be grounded. A long delay may force a reshuffle of the company’s 2024 launch schedule.