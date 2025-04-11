Hudson river helicopter propellor 'exploded and scattered,' crash eyewitness says

A helicopter's propellor "exploded and scattered" before it crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday, 10 April, an eyewitness has said.

Belle Angel, a writer from New Jersey told the Associated Press, told the Associated Press: "We were like 'was that lightning?'

"The propeller just exploded and scattered."

All six people on board died in the crash, authorities confirmed.

The cause remains unknown; the National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.

Manhattan's skies are routinely filled with planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights.