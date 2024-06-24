Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Luis de la Fuente’s impressive Spain side are aiming to seal qualification for the last 16 in top spot in Group B when they face Albania on Monday.

La Roja have quickly placed themselves among the favourites at Euro 2024 after a 3-0 demolition of Croatia was followed by a dominant win against Italy.

And their final group game pits them against a plucky Albanian side who have picked up just one point so far despite spirited performances against Italy and Croatia.

Albania know that they need a win to keep alive any hopes of making the last 16 as one of the best fourth-placed teams, but it looks like an especially tough task against a vibrant, confident Spain team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group B decider.

When is Albania vs Spain?

It will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 24 June in Dusseldorf, and will commence at the same time as Italy’s match against Croatia.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

There are no new injury concerns for either side, though Spain may look to rest players who are nearing the yellow card threshold (there is a one-match ban for receiving two yellows across any games before the quarter-finals). Key players such as Rodri, Le Normand and Dani Carvajal are among those at risk of suspension.

In midfield, both Pedri and Fabian Ruiz have started both games alongside Rodri, so it may make sense for Martin Zubimendi or Mikel Merino to start. Up front, all three of Morata, Williams and Yamal have started the opening games, so expect to see Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres at some point, if not in the starting eleven.

Albania have plenty to think about after rescuing a draw with Croatia, with Armando Broja spending the whole game on the bench after a great performance from Rey Manaj.

Though Arber Hoxha and Mirlind Daku impressed, expect to see them start on the bench once more as Sylvinho favours his previous line-up. Though Klaus Gjasula scored a deserved equaliser for the Albanians, but the 34-year-old may be rested and used off the bench once more.

Predicted line-ups

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Abet, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj.

Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Zubiemendi, Ruiz; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal.

Odds

Albania - 5/1

Draw - 13/5

Spain - 2/5

Prediction

Spain have been impressive in their opening matches, and have quickly put themselves among the tournament favourites. Though they may rest some key players, their squad depth will likely give them enough to take a win against a far weaker Albania side. Albania 0-2 Spain.

