Chelsea vs Liverpool: Prediction, betting tips and predicted line-ups

After losing two games in a row, champions Liverpool will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in Saturday’s late kick-off (5:30pm, Sky Sports).

Arne Slot’s side lost their first Premier League game of the season last weekend when they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and followed that up with a 1-0 loss away to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The defeat to the Eagles, coupled with Arsenal beating Newcastle last week, resulted in betting sites switching the Gunners and the Reds in the outright market, with Mikel Arteta’s men now favourites in the Premier League odds.

The Reds are still two points clear, but they will need a huge improvement on Saturday, particularly in defence, if they are to take anything from the game.

Chelsea have won two, lost two and drawn two so far and currently sit eighth in the table with eight points, which is seven less than Liverpool.

Since beating West Ham and Fulham in back-to-back games, the Blues have drawn with Brentford and lost to Manchester United and Brighton in the league.

Chelsea vs Liverpool preview: Don’t leave the Bridge early

If Liverpool are to get back to winning ways, then they are going to have to do something they have not managed in the league in four seasons and that’s win at Stamford Bridge.

They have drawn three and lost one of their last four trips and you have to go back to 2020 for their last league win there, when Sadio Mane scored twice after Chelsea were reduced to 10 men, when Andreas Christensen was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Maresca’s side won the last home meeting 3-1, with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer, and an own goal from Jarell Quansah. However, they have lost four of their last five home Premier League matches against whoever the reigning champions are, drawing one and losing four.

Both teams have seen more than their fair share of late goals so far this season, with three of Liverpool’s games having seen a 90th-minute winner. They beat both Newcastle and Burnley in added time, while Crystal Palace beat the Reds last weekend when Eddie Nketiah netted from close range deep into injury time.

Chelsea dropped two points when Brentford scored an equaliser in added time and Brighton scored twice in added time as they came from a goal down to win 3-1, so it may be prudent to look at options for goals in the second half on football betting sites.

Isak to strike again

Alexander Isak has scored in each of his last two league appearances at Stamford Bridge, netting for Newcastle in defeats in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.

He scored in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup, but he is still waiting for his first Premier League goal since his £125m move from Newcastle on deadline day.

After finishing last season with 25 league goals and 32 in all competitions for club and country, it’s only a matter of time before he opens his league account for Liverpool.

He was a second-half substitute in Turkey in midweek, so could get the nod to start on Saturday, with the likelihood of a start only increased by Hugo Ekitike limping off against Galatasaray.

