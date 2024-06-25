Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Denmark take on Serbia as they look to cement their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages against a team fighting to stay in it.

After being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Slovenia in the opening match, Denmark also drew 1-1 against Gareth Southgate’s England side, and were well-organised and hard to beat. Serbia were beaten by England in their first game of the tournament, but then secured a draw against Slovenia.

Denmark will go through to the round of 16 if they beat Serbia, but if they and Slovenia both draw they will be split for second and third place on overall goal difference, but they will not go through if they lose and Slovenia avoid defeat.

Serbia need to beat Denmark and hope that Slovenia do not beat England, but should they draw and Slovenia lose they will be separated in third and fourth by overall goal difference. If Serbia lose they will be knocked out, which will also happen if they draw and Slovenia avoid defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Group C decider

When is Denmark vs Serbia?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Munich Football Arena.

What TV channel is it on?

Denmark vs Serbia will be shown live on ITV4 and can also be streamed via the ITVX website and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Cristensen, Vestergaard, Andersen, Kristiansen, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Maehle, Eriksen, Hojlund, Wind

Serbia XI: Rajkovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Gacinovic, Lukic, Ilic, Zivkovic, Vlahovic, Tadic, Mitrovic

What is the team news?

Denmark might be a bit cautious with their team selection as Hjulmand, Norgaard, Maehle and Vestergaard will miss the next match if they receive a booking against Serbia.

Midfielder Thomas Delaney missed the England game with illness but is expected to return to the squad, while Serbia will be without Filip Kostic who sustained a knee injury against England.

Odds

Denmark 11/10

Draw 9/5

Serbia 2/1

Prediction

Denmark will find their form at this tournament, and with Serbia likely going to have to push for all three points it could be an open game. Denmark 2-1 Serbia

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.