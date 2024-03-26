Is England v Belgium on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following a late defeat against Brazil at the weekend, England continue their Euro 2024 preparations as Belgium visit Wembley.

Having fallen to a first defeat since the Qatar World Cup against the Selecao, England welcome Belgium as one of their final three fixtures before the start of the summer tournament. They will face both Iceland and Bosnia and Herzegovina before their opener against Serbia on 16 June.

This game presents Gareth Southgate with another chance to evaluate some of the members of his potential summer squad, with a few notable absences and players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen playing for a spot in the side.

For Belgium, it gives manager Domenico Tedesco the opportunity to build a new-look team before they open their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia on 17 June.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is England v Belgium?

England v Belgium is due to kick off at 7.45pm tonight, Tuesday 26 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage from the broadcaster from 7pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the Channel 4 app or website.

Team news

England are still working through an injury crisis. Already without Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker have since pulled out of the squad following the defeat to Brazil. Cole Palmer has recovered from a knock that saw him miss the Brazil defeat, but Jordan Henderson has been ruled out.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Ivan Toney will play a part, while Declan Rice has been named captain and will start as he wins his 50th cap. Jude Bellingham has been passed fit after coming off in the second half against Brazil due to cramp.

For Belgium, the most notable absentees are Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, with the former withdrawn and the latter still out with a knee injury. Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku and Amadou Onana will be hoping to start after initially being rested against the Republic of Ireland.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Branthwaite, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice, Maddison; Bowen, Toney, Rashford

Belgium XI: Sels; Castagne, De Winter, Faes, Deman; Vranckx, Onana, Tielemans; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Trossard

Odds

England win: 7/9

Draw: 11/4

Belgium win: 7/2

Prediction

Considering injuries to both sides, a narrow home win looks the likeliest result. England 2-1 Belgium